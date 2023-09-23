Tropical Storm Ophelia brings gusty winds and potential floods to the Shore

Tropical Storm Ophelia rolled into the Philadelphia region early Saturday morning, bringing lashing wind and rain to much of Delaware, South Jersey, the city and its suburbs.

The most substantial impacts in the region are expected to be high winds and coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore and the Delaware beaches.

As of 11:30 a.m., the National Weather Service confirmed reports of flooding in towns like Sea Isle City, with road closures and some side streets already inundated with water. High tide is not expected until 2:30 p.m. in Atlantic City.

“It’s not ideal to see that when flooding is happening at low tide and the tide is only going to get higher as the day goes on,” said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The National Hurricane Center warned of “heavy rainfall from this system may produce locally considerable flash, and urban flooding impacts across portions of the Mid-Atlantic states from North Carolina to New Jersey.”

The Hurricane Center went on to note that “life-threatening” surfs and rip currents were likely along much of the East Coast.

Wind gusts will also be most potent in coastal areas, with speeds ranging from 55 to 65 miles per hour. By 6:30 a.m., Sea Isle City and Cape May were already reporting winds over 60 miles an hour and by 7:30 a.m. Lewes, Delaware saw 64-mile-an-hour winds.

Hoeflich said that the worst impacts will be felt over the next six to eight hours, lasting at least into the early evening.

Further inland, the city and its suburbs are not facing the same conditions with the strongest gusts reported at the Philadelphia airport around 40 miles an hour.

By noon, an inch of rain had fallen in the Philadelphia area, with the National Weather Service predicting two to three inches of precipitation by the storm’s conclusion Sunday.

Saturday began with a smattering of power outages around Philadelphia and along the Shore, with Peco reporting over 3,300 customers affected. Atlantic City Electric said fewer than 1,100 customers had lost power by noon.

Many events planned for Saturday are in flux due to the inclement weather. The New Hope Arts and Crafts Festival, the St. James Philadelphia Polo Classic, South Philly Sausage Fest, and the Longwood Gardens Wine and Jazz Festival announced cancelations on Friday evening, ahead of the storm. Philadelphia’s Department of Parks and Recreation also announced that on Saturday all outdoor grass fields will close and outdoor children’s sports programs are canceled.

Some organizers are pressing ahead, however, although some have curtailed their schedules.

Fishtown Fall Feastivale and the Kimmel Center’s Philadelphia Fall Arts Fest announced plans to go on with their shows, while the popular XPoNential Music Festival plans to continue with an abbreviated schedule of performers.

A list of the status of regional events can be found here.