Remembering Pennhurst’s forgotten | Morning Newsletter

By the time Pennhurst State School and Hospital closed in 1987, it became synonymous with abuse, overcrowding, and filth. Lawsuits and investigations ultimately shut down the Chester state facility that housed people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The shame helped usher in some reform.

Our lead story shares a new installation from Temple University to honor the lives lost at Pennhurst.

The Institute on Disabilities at Temple University has pieced together the past for a new multimedia installation, File/Life: We Remember Stories of Pennhurst.

They’ve partnered with community archivists, all of whom are people with disabilities or have family members who are disabled, and a range of artists to honor those that died at Pennhurst.

What it includes: It features seven Pennhurst stories and the collaborative artwork inspired by them. It connects archives and artifacts. It also includes personal narratives from two former Pennhurst residents who examine their own history, and tell their own stories.

The goal of the project is to more fully imagine the people lost.

Where to watch: It’ll run April 20-23 at the Arch Street Meeting House, 320 Arch St., Philadelphia.

Keep reading for more information on the event and to learn the story of a patient named William.

What you should know today

Rutgers University’s faculty and grad student unions going on strike this week became one of the latest examples of several local universities tied up in contentious labor disputes.

Melissa Atkins, a labor and employment lawyer in Philadelphia, spoke with The Inquirer to discuss the employer’s perspective.

What should universities be thinking about as they go into bargaining, given the national climate around higher-education working conditions?

You have to be prepared to concede some things for the better of your university. These negotiations are long, long processes, especially when there’s no current contract [in the case of a new union]. When you’re creating a contract from basically nothing, these negotiations can take years. You just have to be able to try to try to work it out.

What might be different in the current climate?

It just goes with the trend that people want livable wages. I think COVID really accelerated that. You would expect your employer to recognize that a dollar is not what it was in 2019. If you’re an employer and you’re not giving your employees the benefits that they think that they’re entitled to, this is what you see — you see organizing.

Click here to read the rest of the conversation.

