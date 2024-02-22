City workers feel like ‘pawns’ in Parker’s plan | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has a “plan to bring city workers back” to the office five days a week. But some are worried that the pivot to full-time office work will have negative consequences at a time when almost one of every five municipal jobs is already vacant. In our lead story, hear from some employees on their concerns surrounding Parker’s proposal.

Last week, Mayor Parker told The Inquirer: “Philadelphia can only truly say we are ‘open for business’ when all of our workers are back in the office Monday through Friday, and you’ll be hearing more from me on the city’s plan to bring city workers back.”

The Inquirer spoke with workers across nine departments about the mayor’s forthcoming plan. Most of them asked for anonymity to speak frankly on recruitment efforts, safety concerns and pressure to revive Center City.

There are worries that doing away with hybrid work will drive people out of municipal employment amid a staffing crisis. Some said that they and other colleagues are already job hunting.

The workers argue that the policy would penalize parents and other caregivers, that COVID remains a risk, and that the commute and City Hall station itself are unsafe.

Others noted that the idea of coming back to the office to support the revitalization of downtown, in many cases, offended them.

In their own words: “It’s really clear that she’s just using us as pawns to make Center City look [better],” said a Water Department engineer. “That’s not what my job is for.”

David Wilson, president of AFSCME Local 2187, District Council 47, represents much of the city’s currently hybrid workforce, including professional and supervisory roles. He said that morale will be diminished once hybrid work is no longer an option.

Keep reading for more on workers pushing back on Parker’s plan.

Every year, PennDot receives about 20,000 personalized license plate applications so people can show off their regional pride (GO BIRDS), express their love (NO1 NANA), and dispense advice to other drivers (PASS ME).

But many don’t cross the proverbial finish line because, well, they crossed the line. PennDot has rejected 2,872 vanity plates in its history.

How (and why) they do it: PennDot staffers check plates against an internet acronym dictionary, a slang/euphemism dictionary, translations from foreign languages, and upside down and reverse readings of requested configurations. The department lists 16 reasons a request would be denied, but some drivers either don’t read them or, like stop signs, they ignore them.

The Inquirer’s Stephanie Farr spent hours poring over the full list of scrapped plates. She came to find that each one was an insight into a Pennsylvanian’s mind and how they want to express themselves in seven characters or less.

Some examples:

🚫 LFG PHLS (Let’s [expletive] go Phils)

🚫 HGIH MI (”I’m high” backwards)

🚫 FECKIT (PennDot doesn’t take kindly to tangential swear words, like this Irish euphemism)

🚫 2020SUX (because people really wanted to express their disdain for the first year of this decade)

From clever to crude, see more rejected plates in Stephanie Farr’s latest.

What you should know today

