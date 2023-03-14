Philadelphians agree the city is on the wrong track | Morning Newsletter

There’s some chance of snow today but mostly rain. Temperatures will only reach the low 40s.

As the city gears up for the May 16 mayoral primary, a new poll asked Philadelphians about the state of the city and the issues it faces.

Most people say the city is moving in the wrong direction — particularly related to crime and public safety — but there’s a lot of variation in other issues people prioritize, and in their personal outlooks on living here.

Our lead story dives into the answers.

Across the board, Philadelphians are frustrated with city leaders and concerned for the future.

Reminder: In 2019, 37% of city residents thought the city was headed in the wrong direction.

That has since doubled in the wake of the pandemic and rising crime, according to the “Every Voice, Every Vote” survey from SSRS and the Lenfest Institute for Journalism.

People have different levels of exposure to gun violence, but everyone agrees that crime is a top priority.

Still, most people do like living in Philly. A slight majority — 55% — said the city was an “excellent” or a “good” place to live.

Important note: How people experience the city is divided along racial and ethnic lines.

The trends:

Residents of color and poorer residents were most likely to be dissatisfied. Residents who reported experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity within the last three years rated the city more negatively. Longtime residents were also more likely to rate the city negatively compared to newer arrivals.

Continue reading for a complete data breakdown.

And when you’re done, be sure to take the time to hear directly from respondents and their personal struggles.

A Delaware County lawmaker resigned from the Pennsylvania House last week amid sexual harassment allegations.

But top House Democrats have known about state Rep. Mike Zabel’s behavior for more than three years.

When a lobbyist accused Zabel of sexual harassment in 2019, then-House Minority Leader Frank Dermody told him to get his alcohol use under control and complete sexual harassment training, according to sources close to the matter.

Zabel complied but the behind-the-scenes effort ultimately failed.

As recently as Jan. 3, the day lawmakers took their two-year oaths of office, Zabel was seen groping a female lobbyist at a hotel bar in Harrisburg and a male lawmaker had to break it up. Last week, Rep. Abby Major said Zabel harassed her in November and followed her to her car. Zabel’s former campaign manager has also come forward with their own experience with Zabel’s inappropriate behavior.

Continue reading to learnabout how difficult it can be in statehouses to get accountability for inappropriate behavior. 🔑

What you should know today

