Happy Friday. Expect patchy fog but a mostly sunny day.

The Phillies aren’t the only Philadelphia sports team playing for a championship.

The Philadelphia Union are also having a moment and could potentially win their first Major League Soccer Cup.

Our lead story focuses on the team’s original fans and how they feel about the Union’s rise.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If anyone would be elated about the Philadelphia Union heading to a championship, it’s the team’s most ardent supporters club, the Sons of Ben.

Reminder: When the Union beat the New York City FC 3-1 on Sunday, they clinched a chance to win their first Major League Soccer Cup, arguably the biggest soccer title in North America. They will face LAFAC Saturday.

Thousands of supporters jumped, hugged, cried, and cheered long after the referee blew his final whistle.

A few members of the SOB shared with The Inquirer what this milestone means to them:

“We’ve been waiting for this for so long,” Pablo Parientes said. “It all started with us, with the fans. Wow, I don’t even know what to say. This is everything. It’s awesome. That’s it.”

“To be in my generation, and to be a fan of something in its beginnings, in its infancy before any of this was ever here or even possible, it’s magical,” Meg Torpy said. “We need to win the Cup and I truly believe we can do it. It’s just been really wonderful to see this realized.”

Continue reading for more reactions from devoted Union fans as their team vies for the MLS Cup.

What you should know today

In the homestretch of the extremely tight Pennsylvania Senate race, John Fetterman is hoping his stroke survival story will bolster his relatability and not ruin his chances to win the seat.

An example: Fetterman asks supporters at every rally to raise their hands if they’ve had a health challenge. The connections seem to resonate beyond stroke survivors in Pennsylvania, where 1 in 4 residents have some type of disability.

Concern about his recovery isn’t his only obstacle. He has to worry about pushback against President Biden, inflation, and millions of dollars of attack ads on crime. Still, there’s a lot of focus on his health.

Important note: Polling hasn’t shown the stroke or the candidates’ only debate had much of an effect on voters.

Neither Fetterman nor his Republican competitor, Mehmet Oz, has put out any detailed policies or legislation related to disabilities.

Continue reading on how Fetterman is navigating his new political identity.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival returned this week. How many years has it been ongoing?

A. 10

B. 5

C. 15

D. 8

Find out if you know the answer.

What we’re...

👀 Watching: The new trial for the nonprofit executives who were recently acquitted of bribing Kenyatta Johnson. These charges are over a separate bribery scheme involving the president of the Milwaukee school board.

📰 Reading: The Atlantic’s “The Great Pandemic Baby Bump”

🥧 Saving: Your time. We know a lot of you probably don’t want to cook Thanksgiving dinner and would rather order it. You’re welcome.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: An Abbott Elementary character

ABBA ARROWHARD

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shout-out to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shout-out goes to Bryan Silk, who correctly guessed Schuylkill River as Thursday’s answer.

Photo of the Day

And that’s it from me. You have everything you need to start your weekend ☀️. My colleague Ashley Hoffman will be back in your inbox Sunday.