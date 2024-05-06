Are Philly Dems ready for November? | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a new week. We may see rain today, with high temps around 76.

Some Philly Democrats worry the city party isn’t prepared for the general election — and that could cost Joe Biden. And area parents are spending thousands on family photos, but they’re not just doing it for the ‘gram.

Find those stories and much more, below.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Maybe you’ve heard: It’s a big election year. The stakes are high as President Joe Biden prepares to take on former President Donald Trump.

To keep the White House, Democrats will need a strong turnout in November. But as April saw yet another low-turnout primary election in deep-blue Philadelphia, some city committee members and ward leaders are concerned about the party’s ability to ramp up enthusiasm for Philly voters.

Challenges abound, as politics reporter Julia Terruso writes. They include in-party protest votes, generational and ideological divides (remember when 20 committeepeople got booted from their positions for backing Working Family Party candidates?), and lingering tensions over how the local party is run.

Can they be overcome? Those in charge are presenting a sort of cautious optimism.

“There’s an understanding across the board that whatever family feud is going on in the Democratic Party in Philadelphia, it is gonna be put aside to get President Biden over the hump,” Biden’s Philly campaign lead told The Inquirer. “We’re gonna talk to everybody because we need their help to get out the vote or ultimately, we all lose in November.”

Philly-area parents are trading Instagram for physical photographs of their families via professional, documentary-style shoots meant to capture their lives as they really are, mess and all (albeit with good lighting).

📸 It’s not just nostalgia for the days of home movies, though there’s some of that, too. They see these shoots as a way to replace the ephemeral with the more permanent.

📸 They aren’t cheap, though. One Ardmore photog charges $1,400 for two-hour “family storytelling” sessions.

📸 To parents who can afford it, the expense is absolutely worth it: “Now everything is on the iPhone, and everything can be so curated,” a Haverford mom told The Inquirer. “I wanted something where I could remember the real moment.”

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy talked to parents and photographers about this growing trend in a digital age.

What you should know today

This mini “only in Philly” story comes from reader Jerome J. O’Neill, who kindly changed the name to protect the unruly stranger involved:

Waiting in line to get a table at Villa di Roma last night, the guy next to me is telling his friends, “Sal is an attitude problem on two legs.” A classic South Philly slash Italian Market moment.

Thanks for starting your week with The Inquirer. See you again tomorrow!

