The Dollar Dog Night debate | Morning Newsletter

It’s finally Friday. The sun is out again, and we’re warming up to a high near 50.

Philly sports fans are mourning the loss of Dollar Dog Night, a longtime tradition at Citizens Bank Park. But feelings are mixed — some fans are too distraught for words, while others welcome the change. Our lead story unpacks the city’s diverse reactions.

But first, I’d like to introduce you to Julie Zeglen, a new newsletter editor at The Inquirer. Soon, she will be the lead writer of this newsletter, bringing you the latest happenings every weekday. Here’s a word from Julie:

👋 Hi there! I’m Julie. As a lifelong Philly-area resident, I’m beyond thrilled to be here to help you understand the biggest news of the day and share stories from across our newsroom. A little more about me:

The technologists and start-up pros among you might recognize my name from my previous role as managing editor for Technical.ly, the Philly-founded tech news publication. One of my most memorable reporting assignments was also one of my first, a Fishtown zoning meeting where, of course, the main topic of discussion was parking. I quickly learned it’s never just about parking, but about a shifting sense of community amid rapid development — in the River Wards and so many other areas of the city. Some hobbies include sharing stories about breakups, biking the Schuylkill River Trail, and exploring my West Philadelphia neighborhood alongside my German shepherd-chow chow mix. Favorite sports team: the Union (DOOP); favorite karaoke bar: Donna’s Bar in Port Richmond; favorite Quizzo night: Carbon Copy in Cedar Park

I’ll be writing this newsletter Monday through Friday most weeks. Send me an email to let me know: What’s the most “Philly” news story you’ve seen in recent weeks? Interpret that as you will. Can’t wait to hear more from you soon!

Welcome, Julie! I’m excited for you to take the lead.

I’ll still pop into your inboxes on Sundays. But for now, let’s get into today’s stories.

— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

🎤 I’m passing the mic back to Julie Zeglen.

RIP, old friend.

After 27 years, Dollar Dog Night is no more. The Phillies announced yesterday that the $1 hotdog promotion held two or three times per season would be replaced by Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights — buy one $5 dog, get one free.

To be fair, it’s still not a bad deal. But any good Phillies fan knows that Dollar Dog Night is the stuff of legends.

And yet for all the good cheer they brought baseball fans, the discounted dogs also prompted concession line chaos and a literal food fight in 2023. Accordingly, reactions have been mixed.

The dissent: “This is the worst thing that has ever happened in Philadelphia sports history,” tweeted one host at 97.5 The Phanatic.

All in favor: “Good. The Dollar Dog Night I went to last year was the worst experience I’ve ever had” at Citizens Bank Park — even more so than that National League Championship Series Game 6 loss, one person said.

The Phillies season opener is March 28, while BOGO nights are scheduled for April 2 and 16.

Get the full rundown on fan reactions to the end of an era — and, in true Philadelphia fashion, read our dedicated obituary here.

In its 195th year, the Philadelphia Flower Show is in bloom.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s annual event kicks off Saturday at the Convention Center. The theme is “United by Flowers.”

The show is a majestic presentation of the region’s botanical prowess through stunning floral displays and an immersive plant world. It comes to life thanks to the combined effort of thousands of professional and amateur gardeners, designers, artisans, vendors, and volunteers.

As preparers put the finishing touches on the highly anticipated exhibits:

🌷 We have all you need to know about this year’s event

🌹 See where to eat around the Convention Center

🌼 Get tips on how to get to the show.

The Inquirer’s Mike Newall went behind the scenes ahead of the premiere. Go backstage to hear from newbie growers to veteran florists on site, and take a sneak peek at the dazzling sights through our photo gallery.

🧠 Trivia time

Which county is considered the cannabis capital of Pennsylvania?

A) Berks

B) Delaware

C) Montgomery

D) Lancaster

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we're...

🌮 Anticipating: A Philly chef’s reimagined edition of Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme.

🎸 Missing: Firefly, which just got canceled for the second year in a row.

📺 Watching: The trailer for Manhunt, a new show on Abe Lincoln’s assassination, created by a Philadelphia native.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Hint: This comedian and honorary Philadelphian hosted Saturday Night Live last week. He just landed a new Netflix show and comedy special.

EASING HILLS

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Chayim Stern who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer, Marian Anderson Hall, and also pointed out that the puzzle was missing a letter. Our mistake! Thanks for catching that.

Photo of the day

That’s it for now. Take care and have a great weekend.

