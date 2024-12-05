✈️ Grading PHL airlines | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Morning, Philly. Today’s top stories are all about alleviating holiday headaches.

An Inquirer analysis of thousands of flights reveals the reliability of different airlines at Philadelphia International Airport and what it means for your travel plans. And for those who want to avoid crowds when buying a Christmas tree, we found the best times to go.

Plus: Philadelphia has been a strong sanctuary city since 2016. Will Mayor Cherelle L. Parker step back as President-elect Donald Trump takes office?

Take it from someone who caught five flights across four airports last month: Delays can be a trip-ruiner. And in this ever-busy travel season, you want every assurance you’re going to get where you’re going, ideally on time.

So, what do your chances look like in Philly?

✈️ Philly vs. everybody: PHL is actually pretty reliable compared to its counterparts, with only two in 10 flights delayed and less than 2% canceled over the past three years. Airport officials attribute that good record to the region’s relatively temperate climate, and to being an American Airlines hub, which brings more logistical support for its many flights.

✈️ Cause of delays: Blame it on the rain (or snow). Precipitation causes three-quarters of delays nationwide — and when bad weather is happening elsewhere, missing flights from those areas can impact PHL.

✈️ Best and worst airlines: At the top of the timeliness ranking for PHL is Piedmont Airlines, a regional carrier for American. And at the bottom? Frontier.

Reporters Henry Savage and Joe Yerardi have the details, complete with advice for navigating holiday travel.

Heads up, Christmas celebrants who like your trees real: Now’s the time to bring home the Douglas fir or blue spruce of your wintry dreams. Like, now-now. Not this weekend.

With less than three weeks until Dec. 25, competition for the best remaining trees will be stiff. This Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest of the season — minus the possible exception of 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

“The Eagles 100% affect how busy we are,” with fewer customers shopping during games, one local tree retailer said.

Consumer reporter Erin McCarthy explains when and how to buy a last-minute Christmas tree.

P.S. Not sure where to shop? Look to our guide on tree farms in the city and suburbs.

What you should know today

President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to deport millions of undocumented migrants, of which nearly 47,000 live in Philadelphia.

Philly has been a sanctuary city — which means it limits cooperation with federal immigration enforcement — since the beginning of Trump’s first term.

Mayor Parker is now facing pressure to reassert the city’s support in the face of his latest threat. Local immigrant leaders say she hasn’t taken a strong enough stance.

“This is not a time for lack of clarity, in terms of actions or intentions,” the head of a Latino advocacy group told The Inquirer.

Reporters Anna Orso and Jeff Gammage have the story.

🧠 Trivia time

Parker on Wednesday signed a law that bans motor vehicles from doing what in the city’s designated bicycle lanes?

A) Driving

B) Stopping for longer than 20 minutes

C) Beeping at cyclists

D) Stopping for any amount of time

Think you know? Check your answer.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The Peacock drama inspired by a certain West Philadelphia-tied ‘90s sitcom

ALE RIB

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Ed Osifchin, who solved Wednesday’s anagram: Carli Lloyd. The Delran native has been elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Photo of the day

