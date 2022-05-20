Temperatures should reach the upper 80s today with partly cloudy skies, the precursor to what’s expected to be a muggy weekend.

After the dissolution of the organization that held Philly Pride Day, we take a look at the volunteer collective bringing back the event and its parade in June.

Also, with the weather being what it is, it might be a good time to consider getting out of town. Consider these day trips as an escape, courtesy of our Philly’s Best tool. ✨

Finally, props to Philly DJ Diamond Kuts, a cohost on the reimagined series Yo! MTV Raps. 💯

Here’s Friday, everyone. 👇🏾

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The Pride Parade is an all-hands-on-deck effort.

After Philly Pride Presents, the former organizers of Philly’s largest LGBTQ Pride festival and parade, abruptly dissolved last year and canceled all its programming after drawing criticism from within the LGBTQ community, the volunteer-run PHL Pride Collective stepped in.

It’s been two years without a Pride event, and on the 50th anniversary of Philadelphia’s first Gay Pride Day, this year’s celebration will pay homage with “PHL Pride 50: Our Community, Our Joy” on Sunday, June 5, at 11 a.m. on Independence Mall in front of the Constitution Center at Fifth and Arch Streets.

PHL Pride Collective, which has some 100-plus members, describes itself as the “Queer, Trans, Black, and Brown grassroots initiative.” The collective is a community program of the nonprofit social justice organization GALAEI and operates with a decentralized leadership model.

Joseph Hernandez unpacks the new collective reimagining Philly Pride Day.

What you should know today

So technically this list was drafted for photo lovers. But while only a few can call themselves professional photographers, these camera-worthy spots will look amazing on your smartphone too.

A pair of personal favorites:

Susquehannock State Park

Susquehannock State Park offers an abundance of space for wildlife and woodland photography, but the real draw here is the picturesque view of the Susquehanna River. You might even get a glimpse of a bald eagle or two.📍1880 Park Dr., Drumore, ↔️ 76 miles from Center City, 📞 717-252-1134, 🌐 dcnr.pa.gov/stateparks/findapark/susquehannockstatepark

Bushkill Falls

Known as the “Niagara of Pennsylvania,” Bushkill Falls features scenic views of eight waterfalls in the picturesque Pocono Mountains — and thanks to a well-maintained series of bridges and hiking trails, including the Main Falls, which stands 100 feet tall.📍138 Bushkill Falls Trail, Bushkill, ↔️ 115 miles from Center City, 📞 888-287-4545, 🌐 visitbushkillfalls.com

Our reporter Nick Vadala’s round-up includes a crop of other great sites to consider.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

The American Jewish History Museum in Philadelphia reopens this week, emerging from the strain of both COVID-19 shutdowns and a bankruptcy. Today’s question: Do you know when the doors first opened to its $150 million facility? Take a guess and find the answer here.

a. 2008

b. 2010

c. 2012

d. 2014

What we’re …

📖 Reading: The science on why you would eradicate a hillside to ultimately save it.

🦠 Sharing: In the shadows of COVID-19, monkeypox is the quiet little virus that could.

🤔 Wondering: What a recount in the GOP Senate race says about Pennsylvania voters.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Mean green.

LATHICH APPI NILE

Think you know? Send your guess our way at morningnewsletter@inquirer.com. We’ll give a shoutout to a reader at random who answers correctly. Today’s shoutout goes to Amy Simon of Glen Mills, who correctly guessed BRYCE HARPER as Thursday’s answer.

Photo of the day

Thanks for starting your morning with The Inquirer. Ashley Hoffman as always will emcee our Sunday edition and I’ll be back to get your week started Monday.✌️