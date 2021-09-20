Good morning, everyone. Thanks for spending some time on this beautiful Monday across the region to check out what’s inside The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

If you're like me, you're still wondering how the Eagles came up small against San Francisco in yesterday's home opener — well, we have all the analysis and opinions from our team of Eagles beat writers. But first, I have this heartwarming story of another Philly football team dedicating its season to a beloved coach who died from COVID-19. That, plus a roundup of last night's winners and losers at the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

In West Fairmount, there’s a collective of young boys clad in football gear preparing for a season of peewee football without the man who made it all possible. As the Parkside Saints mourn the loss of their coach and team president, Clifford Smith, who died from complications of COVID-19 in March, it’s astonishing that the team is preparing to play this season.

For some, the loss of Smith, who was a father figure to so many of these boys, was just too much to bear, with many leaving for other teams. On top of that, the team and the league were in dire financial straits, with many not knowing whether it would survive.

But with a new coach and a purpose, Parkside prepares for a new season, meaning that many players still have an avenue to not become a statistic in these streets, something their endearing head coach fought to ensure wouldn’t happen to any kid who played for him.

Reporter Ellie Rushing shares this remarkable story.

The Eagles looked really, really good yesterday — until they didn’t. A dominant defensive performance in the first two quarters against the San Francisco 49ers amounted to just three points at the half for Philadelphia, as head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts couldn’t replicate their Week 1 dominance against the Falcons and suffered a 17-11 loss in the home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

Adding injury to insult was the news that stalwart defensive end Brandon Graham suffered an Achilles tendon injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Graham confirmed as much in a tweet he sent out immediately after the game, saying he’s “working to be great for 2022.”

Eagles beat reporter EJ Smith came through with an instant analysis of the game in addition to this piece to consider that if you take away a handful of costly penalties, the Eagles’ defense was actually pretty dominant against a pretty good Niners offense.

💖 A couple who lost their son to suicide earlier this year have decided to donate all of his belongings to incoming Afghan refugees.

⚾ Bryce Harper says he doesn’t care about his stats, which is crazy, considering that his numbers just might make him NL MVP.

👕 Experts say the billion-dollar business of thrifting used clothes is expected to grow more than double what it was in 2020 by 2025. Who knows? We just might slow down climate change through recycled fabrics just yet.

🧹 The Shop-Vac factory in Williamsport, Pa. will remain after a Chinese billionaire bought the foundering company and has committed to keeping it 100% American-made.

“It feels like far too many Americans — including the ones making the decisions — don’t want to hear these personal stories, or to understand the reasons why someone would flee the only country they’d ever known to wander across a hostile Latin America for years, and why the long shot of asylum in America — where many of them know friends or family living comfortable lives on the other side of a man-made line — is worth a do-or-die gamble,” Inquirer national columnist Will Bunch writes about the scores of Haitians who have fled the ravaged island and have crossed the border seeking asylum in droves.

A pair of experts from CHOP suggest that fear has taken the driver’s seat when it comes to the delay in vaccinating children against COVID-19.

Despite calls for reform and accountability, it looks as if the new contract for Philly’s police department does little to enable that effort, writes Inquirer columnist Helen Ubinas.

