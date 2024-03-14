A new generation rises at Sarcone’s Bakery | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Happy Pi Day! Treat yourself to a steamy ‘za or Philly-made dessert on what’s expected to be a gorgeous, sunny Thursday.

Sarcone’s Bakery of South Philadelphia has stayed in the family for five generations. Today, we take a look at the reign of the newest Louis — that’s Louis Sarcone III — who at 37 has taken over as dad Louis Jr. manages life with Parkinson’s disease.

And the way consumers pay at concerts and coffee shops alike is changing. It’s partly generational, and partly a response to legislation aimed at accessibility.

P.S. Ahead of April Fools’ Day, The Inquirer is collecting original jokes from Philly kiddos. Submit your family’s best ones here.

— Julie Zeglen

Family-owned businesses face unique challenges. Arguments bleed from home to work. The kids would rather become lawyers.

But at Sarcone’s Bakery near Ninth and Catherine, the eponymous brood seems to have it figured out.

Lou Sarcone, the fourth generation of one of Philadelphia’s best-known baking families, is stepping away from the ovens after a Parkinson’s diagnosis. The 60-year-old owner is keeping the beloved bread shop close, though: His son, Louis Sarcone III, is taking over.

Lovers of their seeded rolls and pizza shells, don’t panic. The new guard doesn’t plan to change much.

“It’s really cool, taking over a business knowing that I’m the fifth one to do it,” Louis III said. “Take those ovens and some of the old pictures. Some things around here are still exactly the same. It’s like, ‘Wow, my great-great-grandfather worked on these, with these same exact machines and ovens.’”

Food writer Michael Klein offers a well-baked story on how the Sarcones are keeping up with tradition while navigating a new era.

Here’s a twofer for you: Music venues across Philadelphia are skirting the city’s ban on cashless businesses by offering “reverse ATMs” where consumers can exchange bills for prepaid debit cards. At the same time, many Gen Z and millennial Philadelphians are cutting both cash and cards from their economic lives.

💵 In our first story, Henry Savage examines the Fillmore’s new cashless policy. The Fishtown venue still accepts credit and debit cards. But any concertgoer who wants to pay with paper dollars will need to convert them to a prepaid card (which can be used elsewhere). This change comes about five years after the city required most local retail operations to accept cash, when advocates cited concerns about accessibility for those without bank accounts.

📱 Pair that with Erin McCarthy’s look at why many young people think it’s just easier to use their smartphones to pay anywhere a mobile wallet is accepted, rather than take the extra few seconds to pull out a credit card.

I get it. My iPhone is usually in my pocket, whereas the plastic is hidden deep in my bag — if I’m even carrying a bag. You can even pay for SEPTA rides by phone now. Meanwhile, older consumers tend to prefer traditional cards or even cash, often because of security concerns.

🧠 Trivia time

This local quasi-celeb was just named one of Cabrini University’s final commencement speakers.

A) Kylie Kelce

B) Joyce Abbott

C) Reginald Streater

D) Saquon Barkley

Think you know? Check your answer.

🎹 Hearing: So many organs (the musical kind).

🥬 Munching on: Caesar salads and Caesar-inspired foods, courtesy of this new guide to Philly’s best.

🍉 Questioning: Rita’s newest flavor, Sour Patch Kids Watermelon Ice.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

The Wawa at 20th and Hamilton Streets, which just lost its lease, is based around the corner from this museum.

Hint: 🤔

DEMURS ONIUM

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Richard Brasch, who correctly solved Wednesday’s anagram: MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist who just donated $4 million to the nonprofit West Philadelphia Skills Initiative.

Photo of the day

Have a great Thursday.

