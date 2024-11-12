🚌 Rising fares amid SEPTA’s ‘decline’ | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. The good news: It finally rained after 42 extra-dry days. The bad news: The drought isn’t over, and we’re not really sure when it may rain again.

SEPTA is proposing to increase its fares by more than 20% in 2025, as well as to introduce severe service cuts next July. The transit agency’s budget director described the actions as the potential start of “managing the decline of the system.”

And Bob Brady’s feud with Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign reignited long-held criticisms of the Philadelphia Democratic Party — but the chairman says he isn’t going anywhere.

Read on for the latest.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

As of late Monday, negotiators for SEPTA and its largest union are continuing contract talks and — so far — avoiding a strike after the union’s members authorized one last month.

🚌 But the beleaguered transit agency faces other serious challenges amid a $240 million annual structural deficit. And with its suggested solutions, riders will feel the pinch.

🚌 SEPTA is proposing to raise fares by 21.5% across the board starting Jan. 1. The system is also planning severe service cuts, including reduced frequency and eliminated routes, starting in the next fiscal year that begins in July.

🚌 The agency’s leaders acknowledge that the combination of fare hikes and service cuts risks a “death spiral” that will likely cost it ridership and revenue.

Transportation reporter Tom Fitzgerald has details on the proposed changes.

A week after Harris lost the presidential election, long-simmering tensions between her campaign and the Democratic Party in Philadelphia — where President-elect Donald Trump performed better than he did in 2020 — appear to have come to a boil.

For some critics, the main target of ire is Bob Brady, who has led the city party for 40 years.

Criticizing efforts: Members of Harris’ campaign were quick to respond last week when Brady said they hadn’t done enough to help local Dems get out the vote, calling his City Committee ineffective, insular, and out of touch.

Notable quote: Harris’ senior adviser in Pennsylvania wrote in an Inquirer op-ed Monday that the party “resemble[s] more of a social club for political has-beens than a functioning organization designed to grow and build power for working people.” He also called for Brady to resign.

The defense: Brady and his many allies in the party say he’s not responsible for a nationwide rightward shift, nor the overall decline in voter turnout, and that he has no plans to step down.

Reporters Anna Orso and Julia Terruso explain what the clash could mean for the future of the Democratic Party in Philadelphia.

