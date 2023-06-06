How to make SEPTA feel safer | Morning Newsletter

We’re in for another warm day, and it should be mostly sunny with a chance at showers later in the day. Just be aware that the Philly region is under both flood advisories and fire watches. Blame the moon and a dry spell.

Crime on SEPTA isn’t a new concern. And although there have been recent high-profile shootings in and around some stations, most of the crimes passengers are likely to encounter aren’t violent. Still, passengers say they are uncomfortable with some behaviors such as the rising rates of substance use and conduct violations.

SEPTA’s ridership is below pre-pandemic levels and the transit agency needs those passengers back.

Reminder: Federal pandemic aid will run out by April 2024, and the agency depends on rider fares to make enough money to operate.

The types of crimes riders are most likely to encounter include things like smoking, turnstile-jumping, and public urination. Since 2019, citations for smoking or public urination rose by more than 200%.

According to interviews with multiple riders, these behaviors make many feel unsafe on the subway and El lines. Some avoid the trains, which is a problem for the transit agency that needs to grow ridership to financially survive.

SEPTA is struggling to manage these incidents but are pursuing a two-part strategy that mixes social work and more visible police patrols.

In spring 2021, the transit agency launched a project called SCOPE to deal with a rise in drug use, crime, and the number of unhoused people sheltering in stations. SCOPE sends out teams of outreach specialists to offer social services. Police Transit officers were shifted from other beats to patrol trains — and a new class of 21 recruits is set to graduate from the police academy on June 9.

Note: The social problems plaguing SEPTA and other transit agencies raise hard questions about justice and equity in a nation that has institutions that are unable or unwilling to spend the money required to make progress against housing insecurity, emotional and mental health issues, and substance-abuse disorders.

Keep reading to learn more about how we got here and the roadblocks that exist.

An attorney for the family of Anthony Allegrini Jr., an 18-year-old who was fatally shot this weekend by a Pennsylvania state trooper on I-95, called for a “full, transparent investigation” into the incident.

Notable quote: “They want to make sure there’s accountability on all sides here,” Enrique Latoison, the family’s attorney, said. “This is not going to be something that’s just going to go away, [where] the truth is not going to come out, [or] the full investigation is not going to be done — we’re not going to be okay with that.”

A quick recap: The police shot Allegrini when he hit two Pennsylvania State Police troopers with his vehicle on I-95 near Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to officials. Authorities said the officers were responding to reports of illegal street racing and car drifting.

The attorney’s remarks came after law enforcement officials addressed the shooting at a news conference Monday afternoon. They didn’t identity the troopers involved, offer many new details, or answer a host of other questions.

Continue reading for the latest details about the case.

