In Shanksville, where the fourth weaponized jet crashed in the 9/11 attacks on America 20 years ago, the swarms of visiting media and tourists are largely gone.

The 2,200-acre Flight 93 National Memorial, operated by the National Park Service, is accessible right off Route 30, leaving no need to go through town at all.

The borough has changed in small ways, but not in one big one: Residents continue to dedicate themselves to honoring the victims of Flight 93 as heroes who laid down their lives to save many more in Washington. They’ve become the stewards and storytellers of hallowed ground.

Reporters Julia Terruso and Tom Fitzgerald tell the stories of some of those stewards in this moving report from Western Pennsylvania.

Join me (Tommy Rowan) and L.A.-based architect Paul Murdoch at noon today for an Inquirer Live interview. We’ll discuss Murdoch’s vision for his design of the Tower of Voices portion of the Flight 93 memorial, and how his Philly roots have influenced his work.

SEPTA is trying to make its rail transit system easier to use. No, seriously.

The agency is planning to rebrand its system “The SEPTA Metro.” And with it, rebranding six key routes.

To make the transit system easier to navigate, each of the six routes will be assigned a specific color (think orange for the Broad Street Line) and be identified by a single letter (think B for Broad Street Line).

The rebrand is expected to cost $40 million through the 2023 fiscal year to design and implement a new wayfinding system.

Reporter Tom Fitzgerald has the full story.

“If there was ever a time for collective outrage, it was certainly after the deaths of 2,753 people in the Twin Towers, of 184 people at the Pentagon, and of the 40 passengers and crew members of United Airlines Flight 93, who sacrificed their lives to avert another attack. But 20 years later, there are lessons to be learned about where an open-ended call for blood can lead — and about the role of the military, politicians, and the media in creating the conditions for a forever war,” writes The Inquirer Editorial Board.

Tria founder Jon Myerow borrowed $2 million to keep his restaurants afloat. And he says it’s not enough.

Felicia Parker-Cox, a district director in the U.S. House of Representatives and committeewoman in the 61st Ward/1st Division, doesn’t think Philly needs to reinvent the wheel to reduce homicides.

