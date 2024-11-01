The ‘tightrope’ of teaching the election | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to a new month, Philly. It follows one that was the region’s first rainless month in 153 years of record-keeping, a dry streak that is expected to continue at least through the weekend. The resulting drought has led New Jersey cranberry farms to struggle.

As the election nears, some area schools have been training teachers on how to navigate politically charged conversations with students. Educators feel they’re walking a “tightrope” — especially in divided school communities.

And fewer Philadelphians are working remotely now. These workers don’t want to give it up.

Here’s what to know before the weekend.

In social studies and AP gov classes across the region, educators are facing the difficult task of teaching civics through a contentious election cycle.

📚 A valuable teaching moment: The 2024 presidential race is a real-time, real-life example of the issues discussed in class. It’s an opportunity to explain how polling works, compare the candidates’ platforms, and discuss models of government.

📚 Differing views: Teachers know students have their own political opinions, so they strive to appear neutral to ensure students feel comfortable sharing. Some administrators are offering training for navigating potentially charged conversations.

📚 Notable quote: “I think it’s really valuable to be having these discussions in an environment that is intentionally civil,” a Haverford School senior told The Inquirer.

Yet the task comes as educators have faced attacks from conservative activists accusing them of pushing political agendas. Education reporter Maddie Hanna spoke to teachers, students, and administrators about how they’re navigating politics in the classroom.

Further reading: In an op-ed, Philly City Commissioner Lisa Deeley urges voters to pay attention to all the races on a ballot — not just the one at the top — because they are often the most pertinent to day-to-day life.

The pandemic normalized remote work for scores of professionals. But nearly five years on, Philadelphia’s remote workforce is shrinking — 16% of all local workers last year, down from about a quarter in 2021. The trend is unfolding nationally.

The benefits to working from home remain, according to those who still do it. Remote work enables more control over scheduling, as well as the flexibility to seek employment outside geographical boundaries.

The cons do, too, such as limited personal interaction with coworkers. But those who prefer remote work say that’s just more encouragement to fill their personal calendars with social activities — a trend that has prompted the rise of groups like Philly Girls Who Walk.

Business reporter Ariana Perez-Castells talked to remote workers about why they don’t want to give it up.

Welcome back to Curious Philly Friday. We’ll feature both new and timeless stories from our forum for readers to ask about the city’s quirks.

This week, we have an explainer from reporter Michelle Myers on the “inexact science” behind political polling, which assess public opinion leading up to elections.

Don’t think of polls as predictions. Instead, they’re snapshots of the survey takers’ sentiments at the time they’re reached. Never been called to give your thoughts? Your number likely didn’t come up when the pollsters got their list via random digit dialing. Here are the full details.

Have your own burning question about Philadelphia, its local oddities, or how the region works? Submit it here and you might find the answer featured in this space.

🍁 One last fading thing: Alas, all good things must come to an end. Our final foliage map of the season shows where to catch the last of the fall colors in Pennsylvania this weekend.

