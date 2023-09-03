Battling three cancers at once | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

☀️ It’s a scorching September Sunday. Temps will reach 93, so keep your water and sunscreen handy.

Today marks the beginning of a possible record-breaking heat wave, and it’s disrupting the first days back to school for some students.

Our main story follows a Montgomery County family bringing their fighting spirit in the battle against a rare hereditary disease that predisposed some of them to cancer at a young age.

Rylee Monahan has golf in her DNA — a passion she got from her father, Ryan, who went to college on a golf scholarship. But along with her athletic prowess, Rylee also inherited a rare and deadly disease.

It’s called Li-Fraumeni syndrome, which is caused by a mutation in a gene that normally works to prevent cancer. There is no cure.

Ryan Monahan has battled four types of cancer since boyhood. Both Rylee and her sister, Madison, have the genetic mutation.

Rylee, now 14 years old, was 9 when doctors diagnosed her with brain cancer. Since then, she’s developed two other types of cancer and endured many surgeries and dozens of rounds of radiation and chemotherapy.

Madison is in the clear. But her chances of getting cancer by age 40 are near 100%. “It kind of feels like you’re a time bomb,” said Madison, who turns 18 next month.

Garrett Brodeur, a pediatrician who runs the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Cancer Predisposition Program, said the idea is to get out ahead of any cancer, and emphasized the upside of detecting and treating a “grape-sized tumor” before it “becomes a grapefruit.”

It can feel scary, Madison said, but watching her family confront multiple cancers over the years has honed yet another trait: an indomitable spirit.

Later this month, the Monahans will participate in the 2023 Parkway Run & Walk, organized annually by CHOP on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, to raise money for pediatric cancer research.

Continue reading about the Monahans’ push for doctors to use experimental treatment to save Rylee’s life on the way to the next big medical advance.

What you should know today

The Brandywine Valley, which captured the artistic sensibilities of the Wyeths, is one of the region’s most celebrated scenic venues.

And the creek that defines it is among the most hazardous. In fact, in 101 years of recordkeeping, it has experienced 146 floods, according to data from the Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center. And the tide isn’t turning: Of those, 55 occurred in the first two decades of the 21st century as extreme rains continue.

The worst of them all came two years ago with the remnants of Ida. An unprecedented, “eye-popping” torrent of water rushed past the gauge near the Brandywine Museum at Chadds Ford, said Gerald Kauffman Jr., director of the University of Delaware Water Resources Center. The 21-foot crest beat the old record by a full 4 feet — and flood stage by 12 feet.

Ida was a wake-up call for the watershed, and the center and Chester and Delaware Counties are participating in a nine-month study to identify all the trouble spots and figure out what to do about them to tame the flooding.

One thing is all but certain: They won’t stop the rains.

Continue reading about how the efforts to protect the Brandywine are about to escalate.

