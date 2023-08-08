Why the FOP fired a top official | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Expect some patchy fog on your morning commute but otherwise, it should be partly sunny. The heavy rain should be over for now, and the Phillies should be able to make up the opener of their series against the Washington Nationals this afternoon.

Today’s lead story tells of the story of a family who says a top official with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 tried to scam a widow out of $20,000.

Meagan Diaz, a widow of a Philly police officer, loaned more than $20,000 to Terry Reid, a former detective and top official with the FOP.

Diaz felt like she owed Reid, who testified on Diaz’s behalf when she sought to receive a $100,000 state death benefit for fallen officers. Money had been tight for Diaz after her husband died in 2016, two years after he suffered significant injuries in an on-duty car crash.

But not long after Diaz was awarded the benefit, Reid began asking her for large sums of cash.

Note: Reid’s total compensation as the union’s trustee and disability coordinator was $189,000.

When Diaz begged for Reid to repay the loans, Reid often ignored her. Diaz, who had diabetes and other illnesses, died on Feb. 26.

In March, Diaz’s daughter, Marissa Zito, filed a complaint with police Internal Affairs, accusing Reid of taking financial advantage of her mother, and then attempting to cover it up.

Read more to learn how the Diaz family says they were taken advantage of.

This project is Columnist Elizabeth Wellington’s love letter to hip-hop.

From Lady B dropping some of the first beats to Lil Uzi Vert putting emo rap on the map, Wellington shares the 50 moments that shaped Philly hip-hop culture.

Note: Hip-hop’s birthday is August 11, 1973. It’s the day DJ Clive “Kool Herc” Campbell introduced the breakbeat at his sister’s back-to-school-party in the Bronx. Kool Herc used two turntables and a mixer to loop instrumental parts of disco and funk songs like James Brown’s “Clap Your Hands” or Donald Byrd’s “Black Byrd.” This technique became known as a breakbeat. Emcees started telling stories that rhymed over it and the rhymes evolved into rap music, the foundation of hip-hop culture.

Let us walk you through how the foundation was set when rap first came to Philly radio all the way to contemporary highlights like Questlove winning an Academy Award for his documentary, Summer of Soul, last year.

Keep reading to reminisce on the moments that cemented Philly’s place at the heart and soul of America’s most enduring and influential musical genre.

When you’re done, be sure to take a look at Philly artists’ impact and continued influence and then let us make you a Philly hip-hop playlist.

