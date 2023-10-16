The FBI ‘bug’ that upended an election | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Welcome to the start of a new week. Soak up the sun, but opt for a light jacket. Temps will reach the low 60s.

We’ll find out for certain who will be Philadelphia’s next mayor next month but the odds-on favorite to win is Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker.

Today, I want to turn back the clock to 2003 — the last time there was a competitive race for mayor.

Twenty years ago, Philadelphia Mayor John Street’s administration found an FBI bug in his office. New interviews with then-challenger Republican Sam Katz and others involved give a fresh look at the discovery and how the political spin unfolded behind the scenes.

Exactly four weeks before the 2003 general election for Philly mayor, John Street’s administration found the FBI listening device in the ceiling above his desk on Oct. 7, 2003.

The last competitive general election for mayor was suddenly nationalized.

Republicans hoped the bug that revealed a secret federal investigation into Street’s administration would push Republican nominee Sam Katz to victory. Street had narrowly defeated Katz four years earlier.

Meanwhile, Democratic Party leaders like then-U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Al Gore rushed to Philadelphia to vouch for Street. Some accused Republican George W. Bush of allowing his Department of Justice to interfere in a local election.

The result: The election interference message came out on top as Street secured his reelection.

Continue reading to discover how the political strategy was crafted behind the scenes.

Authorities say a multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring ran out of a Northeast Philadelphia tow yard that stole, sold, purchased, and resold catalytic converters.

Michael Williams, the operator of TDI Towing in Port Richmond, and a cadre of associates stole at least 2,000 of the valuable car parts throughout Bucks County and beyond between 2020 and 2023, according to prosecutors.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub dubbed Williams the “kingpin” of the operation that was spending a minimum of $10,000 per night on stolen converters.

The yearlong investigation included surveillance, undercover transactions, and high-speed car chases.

Read more to find out how the takedown unfolded.

