First: The cost of riding in the city is rising to record highs for commuters using Uber and Lyft.

Then: A father-and-son team will be together again in Canton, Ohio, after turning their passion for football into a multibillion-dollar business.

And: Activists voice their displeasure over the trash problem in Philly.

Daily commuters who are feeling the hit to their wallets when it comes to the record highs in ride-sharing costs should look no further than a labor shortage.

In a market dominated by Uber and Lyft, a driver shortage is making getting around in Philadelphia and the United States much more challenging with pricey trips and delays in service.

But a number of former drivers say they’re in no rush to return to gigs they say put them at risk and pay them low wages during an ongoing pandemic.

Uber is turning to benefits to try to get drivers onboard. The company has spent $250 million on incentives in the first quarter of this year, aiming to entice drivers to come back.

Transportation reporter Thomas Fitzgerald checks in on the rising demand for ride-sharing services in a time when fewer drivers are available.

Ed and Steve Sabol, father and son, built a $20 billion-a-year empire out of their unrivaled love for the game of football.

Philly native Steve boosted the legacy his father left him in NFL Films and launched it into iconic territory before cancer took the son’s life in 2012.

Now, family, friends, and football pillars in the region remember Ed, and Steve, who will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, joining his father again at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, after last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

Sports reporter Paul Domowitch uncovers the majesty behind why the Sabol name ranks among football royalty in the Philly area and beyond.

What you need to know today

That's interesting

🥕 Here are a dozen area farms and orchards where you can go and pick your own fruits, veggies, and even flowers.

🎸 The booking vets behind the Fishtown indie music venue Johnny Brenda’s are now bringing talents to a spot just off the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.

🌽 Check out these corny summer recipes for soup, fritters, and ice cream.

🎺 Student musicians for the All-City Orchestra Summer Academy reunite for the first time in person after a pandemic-induced absence.

Opinions

“Feminism propelled my choices, too, a furious rejection of fashion norms that called for slit skirts, plunging V-necks, fabrics that revealed and clung,” writes Anndee Hochman for The Inquirer, about exploring body awareness and nuances of gender presentation via clothing.

Urging the passing of the American Dream and Promise Act, as well as the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, Peter Gonzales, the president and CEO of the Welcoming Center in Philadelphia, advocates for the protection of immigrant workers in The Inquirer.

What we're reading

Philly census workers combat COVID-19 vaccine misinformation in low-vaccination neighborhoods, WHYY reports.

The city’s top prosecutor is teaming up with the Youth Art & Self-empowerment Project to pilot restorative justice program for young offenders, Al Día reports.

A diverse panel is listening to pitches by local content producers and organizations looking for the necessary resources to tell their stories, the Philly Voice reports.

Free-agent center Dwight Howard is working on adding a new component to his game, but will that entice the Sixers to sign him for another year? Sports Illustrated explores what’s next for the big man.

A new content filter introduced by Instagram is drawing criticism from users who say it will negatively affect Black users, NBC News reports.

For Haneef Davis, a 17-year-old from North Philly, finding a reprieve from the city’s violence means traveling hundreds of miles to a 200-acre farm in Upstate New York. Columnist Jenice Armstrong tells how a summer camp provided Davis a much-needed break.

A tornado is possible today, as strong thunderstorms are likely to hit the Philly area, according to weather forecasters.