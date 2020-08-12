You could head to the grocery store or have your provisions delivered to your home with the click of a button these days, but sometimes, it’s nice to get out into nature and pick your own fruits and vegetables to take home.

For Philly-area folks, there is no shortage of farms and orchards offering that opportunity. We can get everything from succulent blackberries and peaches, to gorgeous tomatoes and sweet peppers. You can even travel a bit and make a day trip out of it, if you’re up to the task.

Naturally, crop selection and availability are subject to change, so it is best to call the farm or orchard to see what is available for picking.

Here are 13 area farms and orchards where you can go and pick your own fruits, veggies, and even flowers.

For a quick trip

Less than 15 miles from Philly, Taylor River Side Farm has a wide variety of PYO options, including produce like bell peppers, basil, blackberries, and squash, as well as zinnias and snapdragons. Don’t feel like picking your own? Head on over to the farm stand, or let the farm put together a handpicked produce box for you. Be sure to call ahead: Sometimes weather and demand affect product availability.

Don’t miss: Enjoy hiking? Taylor River Side Farm is located directly next to the 89-acre Taylor Wildlife Preserve. Explore the well-maintained 1.5-mile loop trail with diverse views of woodlands, wetlands, and the Delaware River. If you’re into bird-watching, the preserve is also home to over 50 species of birds, so bring your binoculars.

📍5 Taylors Lane, Cinnaminson, N.J. 📞 856-829-4992 🌐 taylorsfarm.org 📷 @taylorriversidefarm 🕑 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Call ahead to check availability.

If you just want something flowery to pick, this Plymouth Meeting farm is your spot. Since 1916, Maple Acres has been known for its pick-your-own zinnias — but also occasionally offers PYO on produce like broccoli and tomatoes.

Don’t miss: Got the kids with you? Legoland Discovery Center, located about a mile away from the farm, is offering limited, reserved times. Or keep it outdoors at the Elmwood Park Zoo, just five miles away.

📍2656 Narcissa Rd., Plymouth Meeting 📞 610-828-7395 🌐 facebook.com/MapleAcresFarm 📷 @maple_acres 🕑 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily, check in at the market before picking

Buy a timed ticket online to pick at this New Jersey farm, where you can take home veggies, including sweet corn, zucchini, yellow squash, tomatoes, and potatoes — or just some sunflowers and zinnias if you’re full on food. Kids not feeling pick-y? Head to the Discovery Barnyard for pedal go-karts and splash pads.

Don’t miss: Grab a beer after you pick at one of the great nearby breweries, including Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing and Spellbound Brewing — both of which are less than 10 miles away.

📍133 Church Rd., Medford, N.J. 📞 609-654-8643 🌐 johnsonsfarm.com 📷 @johnsonscornerfarm 🕑 Market 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, ice cream 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, picking and hayride schedules vary weekly and by season. Check out their website for more details.

Linvilla Orchards is a classic Delco destination, and pick-your-own offerings include options like blackberries, raspberries, and several varieties of apples, as well as tomatoes, eggplant, and sweet peppers. The farm also offers other attractions like a playground and picnic area, or do some fishing at the on-site Orchard Lake.

Don’t miss: Need another PYO opportunity? Indian Orchards Farm, which features organically grown fruits and veggies ripe for picking, is a five-minute drive away.

📍137 W. Knowlton Rd., Media 📞 610-876-7116 🌐 linvilla.com 📷 @linvillaorchards 🕑 PYO Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., market and garden 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

At it since 2001, this Bucks County orchard offers a robust pick-your-own program that includes apples, nectarines, blackberries, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, and more. No reservations are required to PYO, and you can also grab a hayride while you’re there.

Don’t miss: If you’ve got young kids in tow — and you’re comfortable in a theme park right now — Sesame Place is about three miles away, and open Thursday through Sunday with plenty of COVID-19 precautions.

📍97 Styers Lane, Langhorne 📞 215-702-9633 🌐 styerorchard.com 📷 @styerorchard 🕑 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Call ahead to see what PYO is available.

For something a little farther

Located on 200 acres in Princeton, N.J., Terhune Orchards grows more than 40 crops — but pick-your-own offerings include zinnias and other flowers, blackberries, gourds and pumpkins, and more than a dozen kinds of apples, depending on the season. Picked out? Check out the excellent Farm Store.

Don’t miss: It’s not just fruit and veggies here. Terhune also has an on-site winery, where you can grab some food and some wine (or wine slushy!) to enjoy in the outdoor seating area on weekends.

📍330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, N.J. 📞 609-924-2310 🌐 terhuneorchards.com 📷 @terhuneorchards 🕑 PYO 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Call ahead to see availability, store 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, winery Fri.-Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Make a PYO reservation online ahead of your visit to this Chester County farm, which offers items like blackberries, corn, and peaches. And if you’re not feeling it but still want to get out, Highland also offers curbside pickup on everything from fruits and veggies to pies and doughnuts. While you’re here, be sure to try out their famous apple cider doughnuts, offered year round.

Don’t miss: Want to take in a little more natural beauty? Longwood Gardens is less than 10 miles away and open for admission.

📍1000 Marshallton Thorndale Rd., West Chester 📞 610-269-3494 🌐 highlandorchards.net 📷 @highlandorchardsinc 🕑 Market hours are Tue.-Fri 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat.-Sun. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. PYO fields close half an hour before the market. Be sure to call ahead to check for availability.

Solebury’s 80-acre plot grows all kinds of fruits and berries, and you can head out to the Bucks County spot for limited quantities of PYO blueberries and blackberries, as well as cherry tomatoes and flowers. In late August, they start offering PYO on about 20 varieties of apples throughout the fall.

Don’t miss: If you’re looking to get in a little bit of shopping alongside your fruit haul, head about 3.5 miles south to Peddler’s Village, where you can hit up more than 60 stores.

📍3325 Creamery Rd., New Hope, 📞 215-297-8079 🌐 soleburyorchards.com 📷 @soleburyorchards 🕑 Thu.-Sun. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Call ahead to check availability.

Located in bucolic Berks County, Weaver’s Orchard lets you pick your own peaches, nectarines, blackberries, blueberries, and Earligold and Honeycrisp apples, along with other apple and pear varieties. You’ll need to use the orchard’s own prepaid containers.

Don’t miss: To keep it outdoorsy, take a 15-minute drive to nearby French Creek State Park for 35 miles of hiking trails, plus wildlife watching and fishing opportunities.

📍40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown 📞 610-856-7300 🌐 weaversorchard.com 📷 @weaversorchard 🕑 Market Mon.-Sat. 8 a.m.-7 p.m., PYO Mon-Thurs. 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Fri. 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

For an all-day trip

Head out to this Lancaster County location to pick a variety of fruits and vegetables, including peaches, nectarines, apples, blackberries, raspberries, sweet and hot peppers, corn, cucumbers, and eggplant. As a bonus, Brecknock provides bottled water to picking customers, so remember to stay hydrated out there.

Don’t miss: Looking for a bite and a brew? Craft beer pioneer Stoudts Brewing Co. is about five minutes away and is offering outdoor seating and a full food menu Thursday through Sunday.

📍390 Orchard Rd., Mohnton 📞 717-445-5704 🌐 brecknockorchard.com 📷 @brecknockorchard 🕑 Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri. 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Wed. and Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Phillips Farms has a variety of Jersey fresh produce ripe for the picking — peaches, nectarines, blackberries, blueberries, and even elderberries — but it’s best to call its hotline for current availability. Please note: A Phillips Farms bucket, available for $2 at check-in (or you can bring a used one for free), is required to pick.

Don’t miss: To get in some natural wonder, head across the river to Hellertown, Pa., where you can check out Lost River Caverns, a five-room limestone cavern that is open for tours (reservations required).

📍91 Crab Apple Hill Rd., Milford, N.J. 📞 908-995-0022 🌐 phillipsfarms.com 📷 @phillipsfarmsofnewjersey 🕑 PYO 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (closed on Tuesdays). Market daily 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Hit up this Lehigh County farm for items like blueberries, blackberries, string beans, and peaches. No reservations required, but remember to bring cash — debit and credit cards are not accepted.

Don’t miss: Check out the Lehigh Valley Zoo, which has everything from salamanders to sloths and is about eight miles away (for something completely different, take a quick drive to Dorney Park).

📍5681 Berry Dr., New Tripoli 📞 610-298-2591 🌐 schmidtberryfarm.com 🕑 Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hours may vary based on demand and weather.

Apple picking at Grim’s starts mid-August with Honeycrisp apples, but PYO produce, such as zucchini, eggplant, and tomatoes, are also available. Be sure to check out the Great Potato Dig (where your picks can be fried up into french fries) and the Sunflower Experience (where you can walk through sunflower fields and cut one to take home).

Don’t miss: Need a little vino? Grim’s is within about 15 minutes of plenty of wineries, including Folino Estate Vineyard & Winery, Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery, and Vynecrest Vineyards & Winery.

📍9875 Schantz Rd., Breinigsville 📞 610-395-5655 🌐 grimsorchard.com 📷 @grimsorchard 🕑 PYO Apples starting mid-August 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. PYO vegetables Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m-6 p.m. Kitchen/Bakery Sat.-Sun. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Be sure to call their picking hotline at 610-841-1417 before you go for updates.

