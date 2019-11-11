This Veterans Day, read the profile of the 75-year-old man who has been caring for war memorials in Philadelphia. He keeps coming back to look after his brother’s name, one of 648 etched into the city’s Vietnam War memorial. And, an Inquirer reporter writes about his own struggles to measure up to his veteran father.

Also, The Inquirer analyzed census data to find that Philadelphia has the biggest gender gap of any major U.S. city: Women here outnumber men by about 90,000. We tell you why.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

For three decades, one man has cared for Philly’s Vietnam War memorial

Jim Moran, 75, who is the volunteer caretaker for the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Memorial, looks over the American flag at the former in Philadelphia.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Jim Moran, 75, who is the volunteer caretaker for the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Korean War Memorial, looks over the American flag at the former in Philadelphia.

No one is quite sure when Jim Moran became the caretaker of the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It just seems that for as long as the monument has been around, Moran, 75, has been there. Moran’s brother is one of 648 names etched into the city’s granite memorial.

Moran was there when the memorial was dedicated in 1987. Day after day, he came back and, naturally, he became the caretaker.

“When I started in 1987, I had one brother," he said. “Now I have 648.”

Where did all the men go? In Philly, women outnumber them by 90,000 — the widest gender gap among major U.S. cities.

Philadelphia is the most predominantly female big city in the U.S. There are about 86 men for every 100 women in the city, according to an Inquirer analysis. The rest of the nation is more balanced: 51% women to 49% men.

So, where did all of Philadelphia’s men go? There are a number of factors for the city’s gender gap, including the criminal justice system, life expectancy, health issues, and more.

School bus driver shortage squeezes districts around the region

Some districts are bringing in substitute drivers who aren’t familiar with routes. Sometimes they double up on runs, which keeps kids on buses longer. Not only is the struggle to find school bus drivers impacting districts nearby, but, nationally, 24% of school districts reported having “severe” or “desperate” driver shortages, according to a survey.

It’s not as if you can take pretty much anybody off the street,” said the executive director of the Pennsylvania School Bus Association. Drivers have to go through hours of training, pass background checks, work split shifts, and spend time looking after students.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@bhalda/Instagram

A picture like this might be one of the only benefits of the sun setting so early these days. Awesome picture, @bhalda.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Michael Bloomberg’s green credentials
Signe Wilkinson
Michael Bloomberg’s green credentials

“All I know for certain is that Sgt. Jim survives. It’s a priceless quality, one I’d like to emulate. No, I don’t have war experience to draw on. But I can watch my father’s strength and grace, and learn. He has a lot to teach. The man is a veteran, after all.” — Inquirer reporter Alfred Lubrano writes about measuring up to his father.

  • For Veterans, a sense of community can make all the difference, author Dava Guerin writes.
  • Not only can you thank service members today, but you can volunteer to help them all year long, writes Anthony Murphy, a Vietnam veteran and the president and co-founder of the Philadelphia Veterans Parade.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | The UpSide

Jenny Kane / AP

If you found a wallet left on the sidewalk, what would you do with it? And how would your kids react? There are ways to talk with children about honesty by talking through the truth of various statements. For example, “If I pay for something and get too much change, I return it.”