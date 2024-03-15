A West Philly park fire mystery | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

It’s finally Friday. Look out for some rain, but expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 72.

Got spring fever? Thousands of allergy sufferers out there might feel a little bit different with those bud-swollen trees getting the jump on pollen season. Pollen counts hit the “extreme” level Thursday, Tony Wood reports, but the good news is conditions should improve today.

On March 2, a fire ripped through a building at a West Philly park, causing significant damage to the structure and a mural dedicated to a civil rights icon. Some are concerned a crime may have occurred.

We’ll also give you the rundown on Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s first budget from her historic address to City Council.

Questions remain and speculations abound nearly two weeks after a blaze erupted in the central bathroom and storage facility at West Philly’s Malcom X Park.

The building and its electrical system were seriously damaged, along with its mural of Malcom X.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and the Philadelphia Fire Department is currently conducting an investigation.

Some community members worry that arson may have been to blame. But Carmela Dow, a member of the Friends of Malcolm X Park group, stressed the importance of waiting for the investigation to be complete. “We really have no idea,” Dow said.

This Saturday, Friends of Malcom X is hosting a park cleanup and the community is invited to help pick up litter and trash.

Read on for details on how local leaders are getting involved with repairs.

On Thursday morning, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker delivered a rousing 75-minute speech to City Council outlining her “big and bold” $6.29 billion budget proposal.

The address — which is basically Philly’s version of the State of the Union — represented a milestone for both Parker and Philadelphia, with Parker as the city’s 100th mayor and the only woman to hold that office.

Parker led with the issue that was central to her campaign: public safety.

Notable quote: “We will enforce the law right here in the city of Philadelphia,” Parker said.

Here are other notable topics, goals and initiatives the mayor covered:

🗑️ Cleaning up “Filthadelphia” under a $246 million plan that includes twice weekly trash pickup and crews to tackle illegal dumping

💰 Working with Sheriff Rochelle Bilal to resume auctions of tax-delinquent properties, which would end a stalemate that has cost the city an estimated $35 million in tax revenue

🚓 A police budget that includes new staff, equipment, and $50 million for forensics

What’s next: In the coming months, Parker will negotiate with Council members over the budget. It must be approved before the next fiscal year begins on July 1.

Get a closer look at the budget and more from Parker’s address, including moments when she went off script and one key education item that she called “my baby.”

