The road to Harvard was on horseback | Morning Newsletter

Happy Friday. Be prepared for another hot day. The high will be 98 but it could feel like it’s 105 degrees. The World Meteorological Organization said July is on target to become the hottest month on record after weeks of wildfires and record heat.

Cast your vote for your favorite restaurants, dishes and more for The Inquirer’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards. Hundreds of nominations poured in for 15 categories. It spans citywide favorites from your favorite breakfast sandwiches to the best happy hours. We narrowed it down to the top four in each category and we need your input. Results will be announced in The Inquirer’s Let’s Eat Dining Guide coming in the fall.

Today’s lead story puts on a spotlight on Work to Ride, the one-of-a-kind nonprofit in Philly that transforms kids’ lives with horses.

On a hot Saturday in July, a handful of Philly teenagers mucked stalls, groomed horses, and prepped for an upcoming polo match.

They are the young people of Work to Ride, a nonprofit that uses horses to open doors for kids from underserved backgrounds. Twenty students that do the full-time program exchange barn chores for the opportunity to learn horsemanship and play polo at no cost to their families. More students participate in summer camp and discovery days.

In her own words: “For me, Work to Ride was always a getaway,” said Alyssa Perren, who graduated from Paul Robeson High School in June and will head to Harvard next month. “It made me feel special, like I was learning something that most people don’t know.”

In the nearly 30 years the program has existed, it accomplished a lot. The list includes an all-Black national championship polo team, Work to Ride kids being featured in documentaries and an international Ralph Lauren ad campaign, and now a $13 million expansion that will allow the organization to double its reach.

Keep reading to learn the origins of the program.

Sister Mary Scullion, the fierce advocate for people experiencing homelessness who is fueled by “bad-ass rebel energy” will be leaving her job as president and executive director of the nationally renowned Project HOME.

Joan Dawson McConnon, the associate executive director who cofounded the nonprofit, will also be stepping down.

Neither are leaving immediately. Scullion be in the role through December 31, 2024, and will assist with the leadership transition through June 30, 2025. McConnon will stay on through June 30, 2024, and then will consult through the end of that year.

The scope: In 34 years, Scullion and McConnon grew Project HOME from one shelter in South Philadelphia to a formidable institution with 1,000 units of housing in 19 residences across the city. The nonprofit currently has a $52 million operating budget, 1 million square feet of real estate, dozens of programs, and a staff of 450 that’s helped countless people in need find homes.

In her own words: “We’ve done the best we can. It’s time for someone else to come in,” Scullion said.

Begin reading for more details of how she earned her icon status, but stay for the pictures of her work at Project Home through the years.

What you should know today

Which Jersey Shore town had the first boardwalk in the country?

A) Atlantic City

B) Wildwood

C) Ocean City

D) None of the above

Think you know? Check your answer.

👀 Watching: A proposed federal law would allow striking workers to get food stamps.

💭 Wondering: Who bought Atco Dragway and what it will become.

🍩 Craving: An iced doughnut with sprinkles from Maryanne Pastry Shoppe in Sea Isle City.

Hint: Have a treat at Cherry Street Pier

ASHTON BEFIT CREST

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Kija Chronister, who correctly guessed Thursday’s answer: Kelly Green.

