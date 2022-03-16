Hey all! Today we’re looking at a Democratic pillow fight, a not-so-warm GOP welcome for Joe Biden in Philly, and a campaign ad slip-up. First, why policy matters — but maybe less so in a primary.

There are 62 days left until the Pennsylvania primary.

What primaries are about

Readers often ask why we don’t focus more on policy, and it’s a fair question. After all, the point of elections isn’t keeping score: It’s the policy outcomes that can follow. And a single Senate seat can make a huge difference (just ask Joe Manchin).

But policy differences are often smaller in a primary, while distinctions in focus, style, and tactics can be stark and meaningful.

As Julia has reported, Democratic Senate candidates John Fetterman, Conor Lamb, and Malcolm Kenyatta largely agree on policy, and the broad direction they’d like to steer the country. That’s generally true with the Republican candidates, too.

But even candidates who would vote the same way may prioritize different issues, or approach the job in distinct ways.

Fetterman was mayor of a hardscrabble city that lost its manufacturing base. Kenyatta comes from Philadelphia and has lived many of that city’s challenges. Lamb is from the suburbs and has emphasized winning swing voters.

On the Republican side, Mehmet Oz is a celebrity surgeon who often emphasizes healthcare, while David McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO and Army veteran, talks about military strength.

Even their tactics hint at what voters and issues they might emphasize. Manchin, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, and Republicans like Sen. Susan Collins show that slight policy differences can sometimes doom major party goals. (How’s that Obamacare repeal going? Build Back Better?) But personality and focus also have a tangible impact.

Consider two of the Philly region’s senators. Republican Pat Toomey is a former banker and longtime fiscal conservative. He wrote much of the Trump tax cuts and just helped sink a Biden nominee to the Federal Reserve. While he compromises at times, you’ll almost never see him bend on fiscal matters. Democrat Cory Booker, the son of civil rights activists, has emphasized fighting racial and economic inequality, and reforming criminal sentencing and police conduct.

They both mostly vote like other members of their party. But their backgrounds inform where they really lead, and shape policy.

We’re working on more policy stories, especially as formal debates begin.

But the contrasts will only become really pronounced during the general election, when Democratic and Republican nominees bring starkly different views on everything from the economy and abortion to healthcare and criminal justice.

Primaries often hinge on different questions: If the candidates largely agree on policy, who do you trust to deliver on those goals? What kind of senator do you want? Who’s the best messenger for a common message?

And who can win? Because unless you have the Senate majority, even your best plans are going nowhere.

To make policy, you’ve got to win first.

“It’s always a blessing and a great day when you can have the President of the United States visit your state. I hope he’s safe and I don’t say that in tongue in cheek, the murder rate in Philadelphia is at a record high,”

—U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R., Pa.), sending his best, we guess, to Biden on his visit last week.

