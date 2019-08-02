As good as he has been, it is important to remember that the Phillies gave up a lot to get him. Alfaro has had a decent first season as the Marlins’ starting catcher, but the player Philadelphia fans really could end up missing is pitcher Sixto Sanchez. In 14 starts this season in double A, Sanchez has a 2.96 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 82 innings. In his last four outings, he has a 1.03 ERA and has allowed just 13 hits and three walks in 26 1/3 innings.