Answer: Thanks for reading and posing a very interesting question Fred. I think the plan is to get the games going without fans and to consider allowing them back in as the COVID-19 cases decline. I don’t think any team in any sports wants to be responsible for a surge of coronavirus cases. To that point, it will be interesting to see if the NFL is able to pack its stadiums come September. My guess is that they will have to figure out a way to have fewer fans. Baseball is having a difficult enough time just finding common ground to get back on the field, so I’d be happy if they could just accomplish that feat.