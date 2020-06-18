Answer: Thanks for the question Earle and for reading Extra Innings. Unlike you, I have watched the KBO a few times and just cannot get excited about it. The only thing I could find online about ESPN’s ratings is that about 173,000 viewers watched the first game last month. I have to believe the ratings have gone down since then because many people tune in early because they are curious to see what the product looks like. I think, however, the majority of American baseball fans watch major-league baseball because they have a strong allegiance to their team. That’s not going to happen in the KBO, so hopefully we’ll have MLB games again soon.