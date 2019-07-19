For weeks, the Phillies have searched for a spark, something to snap them out of the tailspin that caused them to lose 11 1/2 games in the National League East standings in 50 days.
How about splitting a four-game series with the mighty Dodgers?
“We’ve gotten hit in the mouth a couple of times throughout the course of the season, but we seem to bounce back,” Rhys Hoskins said Thursday after delivering the go-ahead single in the seventh inning of a split-salvaging 7-6 victory at Citizens Bank Park. “The Dodgers beat us the first game pretty well, so to be able to come back after that and split with one of the best teams in the National League does a lot for the confidence of this club.”
Eleven of the Phillies’ next 14 games are against teams that have a losing record, including the Pirates and Giants, both of which are hanging around in the wild-card race. If ever there is a time for the Phillies to regain some lost ground, it’s now.
You’re signed up to get this newsletter in your inbox every weekday during the Phillies season. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @ScottLauber. Thank you for reading.
— Scott Lauber (extrainnings@inquirer.com)
It got lost amid the three home runs given up by Aaron Nola, another Bryce Harper-fueled comeback and Hector Neris’ barking at the Dodgers. But Thursday was a big day for Adam Haseley.
Starting his third consecutive game in the outfield, Haseley hit his first major-league home run, a solo shot against Dodgers starter Ross Stripling in the second inning. In six games since being called up from triple-A Lehigh Valley, the Phillies’ 2017 first-round pick is 4-for-16 with a double and that memorable homer.
And he’s going to keep getting chances to play.
“In order for him to perform the way we know he is capable of performing, he’s going to need opportunities,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “It’s not going to come sporadically. He’s not going to be a bench player for us. Even if everyone is healthy, if he’s on our roster, it’s not for a pinch-hit at-bat every once in a while. It’s for a regular at-bat for us.”
Good. The Phillies can only benefit from letting Haseley play, even though they didn’t plan for him to be on the big-league roster this quickly.
Haseley got pushed to the majors in early June after Andrew McCutchen was lost for the season to knee surgery. He played only a couple of games before injuring his groin. By the time he got healthy, the Phillies were using Scott Kingery in center field and decided to option Haseley to triple-A.
But the Phillies might as well use this opportunity to a) see if Haseley is ready to contribute on an everyday basis next season or b) give other teams a chance to scout him at the big-league level. If the Phillies deem that Haseley can be the everyday center fielder next season, Kingery can focus on playing the infield. If they have doubts about Haseley, he can become a chip in a trade for pitching.
Regardless, the only way to find out is to keep Haseley in the lineup.
“We’re going to look for those opportunities for him and we trust he’s going to capitalize on them,” Kapler said. “He has the pedigree and the talent. He’s a great kid, a hard worker and we expect that he’s going to get the job done.”
You don’t need big, googly Phanatic eyes, like the ones on Bryce Harper’s bandanna, to see that the $330 million man appears poised for another second-half hot streak. But can he lift up the pitching-challenged Phillies?
We would tell you what Hector Neris screamed at the Dodgers’ dugout after picking up the save yesterday, but this is a family newsletter. Anyway, Max Muncy didn’t appreciate it.
The search for pitching help has led the Phillies to consider lefty Drew Smyly, according to a source. Here’s more on Smyly, who became available yesterday when he opted out of his minor-league deal with the Brewers.
In light of revelations about Roy Halladay in a Sports Illustrated story this week, Mike Sielski wonders what it means if the legendary Blue Jays and Phillies pitcher committed suicide.
Tonight: Jake Arrieta and his bone spur open a series at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tomorrow: Zach Eflin vs. Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday: Vince Velasquez starts series finale vs. Joe Musgrove, 1:35 p.m.
Monday: Off-day for Phillies
Tuesday: Phillies open a two-game interleague series at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
If the Phillies’ offense was set to music, the theme song would be “Walk This Way."
Consider this: Rhys Hoskins leads the National League with 73 walks. Bryce Harper is second with 63 walks. Entering last night’s game, no other NL hitter had 60 walks. (Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger was running third with 59 walks.)
It has been more than 100 years since the Phillies had teammates finish first and second in the league in walks. In 1915, Gavvy Cravath led the NL with 86 walks, while Dave Bancroft finished in second with 77. The last major-league team with the top two players in walks was the 2013 Cincinnati Reds (Joey Votto 135, Shin-Soo Choo 112).
Send questions by email or on Twitter @ScottLauber.
Question: It seems to me that the best trade chip the Phillies have is Cesar Hernandez, and yet there is never a mention of him in any of the articles. This would allow [Scott] Kingery to go back to his natural position. What do you think?
— Richard G., via email
Answer: Hi, Richard. Thanks for the question. The time to trade Hernandez would have been after the 2017 season. He was coming off his best year at the plate (.294/.373/.421 slash line, .793 OPS) and was controllable for three more seasons. The Phillies had nibbles on him, too, but they held out for a very high price. That’s why Hernandez is still here.
Two years later, Hernandez’s offensive numbers are down while his annual salary is up, from $2.55 million in 2017 to $7.75 million this year. He’s due for another raise through arbitration and can become a free agent after next season. Given those factors, the return wouldn’t be nearly as good. The Phillies could always include Hernandez in a package, but I doubt he will bring back much as the centerpiece of a trade.
Kingery has demonstrated enough ability to play other positions, most recently center field, that the Phillies’ best team in the short term might still have Hernandez at second base and Kingery shuttling between different spots.