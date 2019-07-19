“We’ve gotten hit in the mouth a couple of times throughout the course of the season, but we seem to bounce back,” Rhys Hoskins said Thursday after delivering the go-ahead single in the seventh inning of a split-salvaging 7-6 victory at Citizens Bank Park. “The Dodgers beat us the first game pretty well, so to be able to come back after that and split with one of the best teams in the National League does a lot for the confidence of this club.”