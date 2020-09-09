Baseball has always been about pitching, and the Marlins have more quality and depth in that department than any other team in the division right now. The Marlins' 4.03 team ERA ranks ninth in baseball and is by far the best in the division. The next closest team is the Mets, who are tied for 19th at 4.79. Every other team in the division has an ERA of more than 5.00, and the Phillies, thanks to their battered bullpen, are at the bottom of the list at 5.22, which is 27th among baseball’s 30 teams.