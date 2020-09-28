Happy Monday, folks.



Butler thriving where he was wanted

Jimmy Butler will tell you that he’s not for everyone.

The All-Star small forward’s personality and bluntness is one of the reasons the 76ers felt they would be better off without him.

So last summer, they shipped him to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal. It was a decision that could take a long time for the Sixers to live down for all the wrong reasons.

The Sixers headed into this season as a favorite to win to the NBA title, while the Heat were supposed to be a couple of seasons away from being a serious contender.

However, Butler has led Miami to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. The Heat will face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday in the Walt Disney World bubble.

Meanwhile, the Sixers failed to live up to their lofty expectations, being swept by the Boston Celtics in the opening round.

“More than anything, they wanted me to be here,” Butler said Sunday night after the Heat’s 125-113 Game 6 Eastern Conference Finals series clinching victory over the Celtics.

“They told me, like, ‘Yo, you’re the guy we want. We’re coming after you.’ …” Butler continued. “To be wanted, that’s what anybody wants in the world, not just basketball.”

Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates celebrate their Eastern Conference title on Sunday.

Starting Five

NBA Finals has Philadelphia-area flavor

Folks in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey should have some interest in the upcoming NBA Finals. That’s because players with ties to the Philadelphia area are guaranteed to win a league title for the second consecutive season. Last year, former Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova product Kyle Lowry helped the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.

This season, there are a combined five finalists from the Philly area.

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is from Wildwood Crest and went to Wildwood Catholic. Vogel is also a former Sixers assistant coach. Two of his players, Markieff Morris and Dion Waiters, are from Philly.

Morris is from North Philly and was a standout at Prep Charter. Waiters is from South Philly and stood out at Life Center Academy in Burlington.

Meanwhile, Heat player Derrick Jones Jr. is from Chester and played at Archbishop Carroll. Miami assistant coach Malik Allen was born in Willingboro and was a standout at Shawnee in Medford and Villanova before a 10-year NBA career.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) celebrates with teammate and North Philly's Markieff Morris (88) during a timeout during Saturday's Game 6 Western Conference final game against the Denver Nuggets.

Passing the Rock

Question: Would they really consider moving on from the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons tandem if Mike D’Antoni becomes the head coach? — @Bre23Ellis on Twitter

Answer: What’s up, Brian? I hope you and the family are well. Anything is possible. However, I don’t see that happening in the first season. Maybe during the next offseason if they struggle to co-exist under his system. I think Al Horford would be the player they would initially try to move if D’Antoni takes the job. They could try to move him to get a perimeter players that fits his system.

Former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni is a favorite to get the Sixers' head coaching job.