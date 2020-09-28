Happy Monday, folks.
Let’s make this the start to another productive and stress-free week.
Jimmy Butler will tell you that he’s not for everyone.
The All-Star small forward’s personality and bluntness is one of the reasons the 76ers felt they would be better off without him.
So last summer, they shipped him to the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal. It was a decision that could take a long time for the Sixers to live down for all the wrong reasons.
The Sixers headed into this season as a favorite to win to the NBA title, while the Heat were supposed to be a couple of seasons away from being a serious contender.
However, Butler has led Miami to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014. The Heat will face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series on Wednesday in the Walt Disney World bubble.
Meanwhile, the Sixers failed to live up to their lofty expectations, being swept by the Boston Celtics in the opening round.
“More than anything, they wanted me to be here,” Butler said Sunday night after the Heat’s 125-113 Game 6 Eastern Conference Finals series clinching victory over the Celtics.
“They told me, like, ‘Yo, you’re the guy we want. We’re coming after you.’ …” Butler continued. “To be wanted, that’s what anybody wants in the world, not just basketball.”
- Tyronn Lue must wonder if it’s worth interviewing for a Sixers job that is Mike D’Antoni’s to turn down. According to multiple sources, Joel Embiid is happy that he’ll face the basket in D’Antoni’s proposed five-out system, instead of posting up. D’Antoni’s plan is to move Tobias Harris back to power forward.
- Reuniting Mike D’Antoni and James Harden as Sixers wouldn’t make sense. Harden is scheduled to make $41.2 million this upcoming season and $44.3 million in 2021-22. Then he has a player option for $47.3 million in 2022-23.
- Marc Narducci writes that the Nuggets are a lot like the Sixers, only a little better. Both teams are built around two young stars, but Denver has a more favorable payroll and has raised its game in the playoffs. The Sixers did not.
- How much say will Elton Brand have over Sixers' decisions moving forward? Will people remember him for being the general manager when “The Process” failed to live up to its grand expectations? Will people instead say he never really got an opportunity to put his imprint on the franchise due to ownership’s heavy involvement? Or will the Sixers enable him to be remembered for actually making decisions?
- Marcus Hayes writes the 76ers display their leadership diversity and focus on branding by naming women to head marketing and revenue. Brittanie Boyd is the new vice president of marketing, and Katie O’Reilly is promoted to chief revenue officer. The Sixers also donated millions to social justice causes and named a diversity officer.
Folks in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey should have some interest in the upcoming NBA Finals. That’s because players with ties to the Philadelphia area are guaranteed to win a league title for the second consecutive season. Last year, former Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova product Kyle Lowry helped the Toronto Raptors win their first NBA title.
This season, there are a combined five finalists from the Philly area.
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is from Wildwood Crest and went to Wildwood Catholic. Vogel is also a former Sixers assistant coach. Two of his players, Markieff Morris and Dion Waiters, are from Philly.
Morris is from North Philly and was a standout at Prep Charter. Waiters is from South Philly and stood out at Life Center Academy in Burlington.
Meanwhile, Heat player Derrick Jones Jr. is from Chester and played at Archbishop Carroll. Miami assistant coach Malik Allen was born in Willingboro and was a standout at Shawnee in Medford and Villanova before a 10-year NBA career.
Question: Would they really consider moving on from the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons tandem if Mike D’Antoni becomes the head coach? — @Bre23Ellis on Twitter
Answer: What’s up, Brian? I hope you and the family are well. Anything is possible. However, I don’t see that happening in the first season. Maybe during the next offseason if they struggle to co-exist under his system. I think Al Horford would be the player they would initially try to move if D’Antoni takes the job. They could try to move him to get a perimeter players that fits his system.