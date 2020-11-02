Answer: Thanks for the email, Raymond. There is a lot here (and we condensed it due to space purposes). First off, Utah isn’t trading Mitchell for Simmons and if Simmons were traded to Denver for Porter a lot of players would have to be added to match the salaries. The same is the case for Mitchell, but let’s just deal with Porter. Simmons' extension kicks in this coming season and he will be making $29 million, according to Hoopshype.com salaries. Porter is on his rookie deal and is slated to make $3.55 million. So Denver would have to unload a lot more salary. Both Porter and Simmons have had their injury issues. (Both missed their entire first NBA seasons due to injury). Many of Simmons strengths are outlined above. As you mentioned Porter would give the Sixers a shooting element. He shot 38.2% in this playoffs this year from three-point range. I still wouldn’t trade him for Simmons, but as I said before, they couldn’t be traded straight up anyway due to the salary differences, but it was an interesting thought.