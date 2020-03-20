Have a safe Friday, folks, especially under these circumstances.
As you know, the coronavirus pandemic presents a tough time for many. In addition, I’m a little bummed that the NBA season has been suspended and won’t resume at least until June.
But we promise to keep you up to date on your beloved 76ers.
You’re signed up to get this newsletter in your inbox every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here. I want to know what you think, what we should add, and what you want to read, so send me feedback by email or on Twitter @PompeyOnSixers. Thank you for reading.
— Keith Pompey (offthedribble@inquirer.com)
You kind of figured that at least one person in the Sixers organization would test positive for coronavirus.
Multiple sources said the players took the test Monday, two days after it was announced that the Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood had tested positive for the virus. The Sixers defeated the Pistons, 124-106, on March 11 at the Wells Fargo Center, moments before the NBA suspended the season. Wood left the arena wearing a mask, according to sources.
That game came after the Sixers were in California from Feb. 29 to March 8 to play the Los Angeles Clippers, L.A. Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. It was announced Thursday that two Lakers players also had tested positive.
So it wasn’t surprising when the Sixers announced in a statement Thursday that three members of their organization had tested positive, too. The Sixers didn’t disclose names of the three or say if they were players, coaches or staff members. The statement said the three are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals.
The three positive tests within the Sixers organization bring the NBA’s total of known coronavirus cases to at least 14.
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive last week. The Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four of their players had tested positive. Sidelined Nets standout Kevin Durant told The Athletic that he had tested positive.
It was also announced Thursday that a member of the Denver Nuggets organization and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart had tested positive.
- Three members of Sixers organization test positive for coronavirus.
- NBA’s coronavirus cases reach 14 after a member of Denver Nuggets organization, others test positive on Thursday. The Nuggets said the person was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus on Monday.
- NBA mandate shuts down team training facilities, restricts travel abroad for players as coronavirus cases climb. This had been expected, as Americans are encouraged to remain home as part of social distancing.
- Sixers’ underachievement this season pales in comparison to “The Process” years. The Sixers went 47-199 during the first three seasons of “The Process,” which began at the start of the 2013-14 campaign.
- NBA commissioner Adam Silver discusses coronavirus options in ESPN interview. One option involves a game with a group of NBA players. Silver said the competition could be a fund-raiser or “just for the collective good of the people.”
Give Smart credit for announcing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. The Boston Celtics guard’s actions will urge the people he’s come in contact with to get tested.
Smart even provided a message to his 244,700-plus followers on Twitter.
“I’m ok. I feel fine,” he said in a video. “I don’t feel any of the symptoms. But I can’t stress enough practicing social distancing and really keeping yourself away from a large group of people, and just watching your hands and help protect yourself and help to protect others by protecting yourself. Thank you.”
Send questions by email or on Twitter (@PompeyOnSixers)
Question: With three Sixers testing positive for coronavirus, is it time to bring back Jamal Crawford? — @DrunkSixersFan on Twitter
Answer: What’s up? I love your Twitter handle. I hope you aren’t drunk right about now. Ha ha. Sorry, but I couldn’t help myself with the joke.
As to Crawford, I always think it’s a great time to bring him back to the NBA. The only problem is I believe that deadline has passed for him to be eligible for a playoff roster, since he has not played this season. Plus, the Sixers didn’t state that the members of the organization who had tested positive were players. If they were players, don’t expect the team to compete until they are cleared of the virus. Heck, I don’t expect the league to resume action until all players are in the clear.