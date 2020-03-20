As to Crawford, I always think it’s a great time to bring him back to the NBA. The only problem is I believe that deadline has passed for him to be eligible for a playoff roster, since he has not played this season. Plus, the Sixers didn’t state that the members of the organization who had tested positive were players. If they were players, don’t expect the team to compete until they are cleared of the virus. Heck, I don’t expect the league to resume action until all players are in the clear.