South Philly feels slighted by PennDot | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly.

Winds howled and heavy rains doused the region, but we managed to escape the worst of Debby. The rest of the weekend should be gorgeous and sunny with a high near 84.

Plus, the Perseid meteor showers are making their mark across the sky late tonight and into the early hours of Monday. Our Tony Wood explains why you won’t want to miss this year’s display.

PennDot pledged to hear concerns from South Philadelphia residents over a planned I-95 expansion that jeopardized beloved fields where thousands of kids play sports year-round. Our main story explores why opponents of the project now say they were misled, and accuse the state agency of overstating public engagement and downplaying their frustrations.

To attempt to prove they listened to South Philly residents’ concerns about a decades-long interstate reconstruction project, PennDot officials pointed to a survey they conducted last year to gauge public sentiment.

The proposal would wind I-95 access roads through the heart of their ballfields, a space that some South Philly families say they do not want to lose.

Upon presenting the findings, PennDot officials said the results indicated hundreds of residents favored the most high-impact design, an option that would least affect the fields out of all other plans.

But a concerned blogger uncovered the raw survey data and found a different story: The presentation claimed there were 1,025 survey “responses recorded,” but the new data shows that only 129 people took the survey. And an overwhelming majority were actually against any proposal that endangered the fields at all.

Now, residents and local officials are crying foul, saying PennDot inflated study engagement and overlooked the community’s frustrations.

What PennDot is saying: Brad Rudolph, a deputy communications director for the transportation department, said the agency had not intended to mislead anybody, and had accurately noted the overall takeaway of the study — that the neighborhood did not want to lose the fields.

Take a look at the survey results and see why residents and state and city officials are calling on PennDot to scrap the study and start fresh.

What you should know today

“People are still like, ‘Wait: What? Hip-hop and bluegrass? That’s not a thing, is it?” said Randy Owen, known artistically as Philly rapper R-Son.

R-Son is a member of the Brooklyn- and Philly-based hip-hop-meets-bluegrass band Gangstagrass, along with Dolio the Sleuth (Durant Lawrence) and band founder Rench (Oscar Owens). They will headline the Philadelphia Folk Festival on Friday.

The concept behind Gangstagrass might sound like a novel combination, but the country-rap mash-up makes musical sense to Rench across their records. Despite long-standing traditions of Black and white artists mixing country and rap, the band’s blend still gives pause to industry gatekeepers.

Join the conversation between pop critic Dan DeLuca and the members of Gangstagrass ahead of their festival performance.

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s Sunday track goes like this: “Good luck movin’ up / ‘Cause I’m moving out.”

Zach Bryan’s Tuesday night concert at Lincoln Financial Field started late and was rather soggy due to torrential downpours. What does it take for a Philly concert to get shut down when bad weather strikes? The decision to cancel or postpone major events involves a lot of moving parts, so Henry Savage tracked down some answers.

