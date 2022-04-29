Waking up a Philadelphia sports fans today has to feel pretty good. The Sixers snapped out of it and avoided historic NBA embarrassment, the Eagles landed the defensive tackle they wanted in the draft and traded for a No. 1 receiver in A.J. Brown, and the Phillies climbed back to .500 with their fourth straight win.

Not a bad day’s work.

There was a perception that this draft largely would determine the future of the Eagles and the future of general manager Howie Roseman. With a blockbuster deal to acquire Brown, Marcus Hayes writes that the future looks as bright as it could be.

What’s in store for the Eagles on Day 2 of the draft? Follow along at Inquirer.com.

Early Birds

After the Brown trade happened, Eagles fans watching events unfold jumped for joy. Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni couldn’t stop smiling at their news conference. Jason Kelce’s mind was blown.

Trading for a Pro Bowl receiver and signing him to a $100 million extension was more than an aggressive move. It signified that the Eagles are back in contention. This was a big day for the Eagles’ future and present, and whatever happens, it’s a franchise-altering move.

Not only did the Eagles land Brown, but also they nabbed the first-round draft pick that they coveted, trading up two spots for Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. His mother was already an Eagles fan, and her favorite team couldn’t pass up the chance to select her 6-foot-6, 341-pound son to make an impact. For Davis, going to Philadelphia meant the stars had aligned.

Next: The NFL draft resumes at 7 tonight with the second and third rounds, and the Eagles currently have the No. 52 and No. 83 overall picks.

Extra Innings

Zack Wheeler’s revival Thursday — allowing one hit over six shutout innings — punctuated the Phillies’ overall resurgence this week. After getting shut out Sunday night in a loss to the Brewers that included Kyle Schwarber losing it on home plate umpire Angel Hernandez, the Phillies won four straight against the Rockies. They outscored Colorado 32-9 in the four games and enter the weekend series in New York against the first-place Mets “excited to get after these guys.”

Andrew Painter has struck out 30 of the 36 batters he’s faced, but the Phillies will be patient with their 2021 first-round pick.

Next: The Phillies open a three-game series in New York against the Mets at 7:10 p.m. (NBCSP+). Aaron Nola (1-2, 3.74 ERA) will start against Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.35).

Off the Dribble

After relinquishing a 3-0 lead and allowing their first-round series to reach Game 6, the 76ers were under a heap of pressure. But you wouldn’t have known that as they prepared for the game. They were loose at the shootaround in Toronto and didn’t feel any discomfort as they prepared to enter a hostile environment.

Perspective played a big part in that. A matchup between No. 4 and 5 in the Eastern Conference, Sixers-Raptors was expected to go seven games. And many prognosticators picked the Raptors to win. So the Sixers felt like they were playing with house money, and that showed as they attacked the Raptors from the opening tip and rolled to a 132-97 closeout win.

Next: The Sixers will play the Miami Heat in the second round on Monday in a matchup with a title contender and the No. 1 seed in the East.

On the Fly

We often hear about the glitz and glam of playing professional sports — the multimillion-dollar contracts, the private jets, the sports cars — but for three Flyers rookies, their first experiences in the NHL have been a lot more modest.

That is because Noah Cates, Ronnie Attard, and Bobby Brink, all of whom recently signed NHL contracts after their collegiate seasons came to an end, aren’t pulling up to the Wells Fargo Center in Lamborghinis or Porsches but rather a Nissan Sentra. In fact, the three are sharing the rental car!

Giana Han and Olivia Reiner recently rode along with the three bright-eyed, bushy-tailed rookies to discuss their initial steps into professional hockey.

Next: The Flyers wrap up a disappointing season tonight with game 82 of 82 as they host the Ottawa Senators at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Fleet Street

Mikael Uhre? Uh oh.

Sure, he has scored in practice plenty of times and, of course, abroad in Europe for teams in his native Denmark. Now he’s here in Philadelphia, and there’s a lot of money, hope, and expectations riding on his contract. Uhre hasn’t yet scored for the Union. Granted, it’s not hurting the team too much yet, since it’s still one of the top squads in Major League Soccer and has lost only once this season.

But the Union have championship aspirations, and the team needs all elements of their attacking corps to be productive in order for that to happen.

Ahead of the Union’s next game (at Nashville’s opening of its new home stadium), Jonathan Tannenwald explores the factors behind the scoring issue and gets answers from the man himself.

Also, don’t miss the roundup of the top soccer action this weekend and how and where to watch it all.

Worth a Look

