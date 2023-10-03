Amazing Bryce | Sports Daily Newsletter

We pause at the start of another Red October to reflect for a moment on Bryce Harper’s incredible season.

Harper, of course, had Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery on Nov. 23 and proceeded to make a superhuman return to the Phillies lineup. By May 2, remarkably, he was back at designated hitter.

It’s what Harper did after that that truly amazed his longtime physical therapist, Tim Soder. Robbed of his normal workout routine in the offseason, Harper struggled to regain his trademark power and went through a 38-game drought without a home run.

Then the strength returned and Harper slugged .583 and smashed 18 homers for the Phillies after the All-Star break. For the season, he batted .293 with 21 homers and a .900 OPS. Amazing.

“I was shocked at how good his average was,” Soder said. “If you’d have told me [in the offseason] that he hits .275 this year, I’d have said, take that right now. For him to be pushing .300 most of the year, I didn’t expect that.”

Makes you wonder what other amazing things Harper can do as another postseason run begins tonight, doesn’t it?

The manager of the Marlins has an infamous place in Phillies lore. Remember Skip Schumaker? OK, in case you blocked it out, a refresher: Schumaker punctuated a 10-pitch at-bat with an RBI double against Roy Halladay in Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series. It marked the only run of the game, as the St. Louis Cardinals stunned the 102-win Phillies in a game that ended an era. Schumaker has a lesson from that which can be applied to the 84-win Marlins, who didn’t clinch a playoff spot until the second-to-last game of the season.

Speaking of those Marlins, here are 25 things you should know about the underdogs going into the wild-card series.

The winds should favor the hitters Wednesday and Thursday night. But you may be surprised at what can affect the flight of the ball.

Fish or Phils? Our experts make their predictions for who will move on to face the mighty Braves.

Next: The Phillies take on the Marlins in Game 1 of their wild-card series at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN). Zack Wheeler will start against Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo.

The Eagles are riding high at 4-0. They’ve won close games. And they’re also dealing with an injury list that continues to grow. Starting guard Cam Jurgens is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot sprain. Punt returner Britain Covey, who also got snaps at wide receiver, has entered the concussion protocol.

On the bright side for the Eagles, the passing game did look at a lot better in the overtime win against the Washington Commanders. Jalen Hurts’ passer rating was at its best this season. And that’s even though tight end Dallas Goedert has not gotten going yet on being a key target. Olamide Zaccheaus is continuing to emerge as the No. 3 receiver.

Next: The Eagles visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. (Fox29).

James Harden was not in attendance at 76ers media day on Monday, leaving members of the team’s front office and roster to answer questions about his offseason and stalemate with the franchise. That started with president Daryl Morey, who said Harden will be treated like any other player if he continues to hold out, explaining that their efforts to trade him remain ongoing. He also expressed disappointment that Harden called him “a liar” this offseason.

Joel Embiid talked a good game on Monday, but it’s all on the All-Star big man to help the Sixers catch up to the Bucks and Celtics, Mike Sielski writes.

Next: The Sixers begin training camp at Colorado State, where they will work to implement new coach Nick Nurse’s system.

With only one preseason game remaining before the regular-season opener on Oct. 12 in Columbus, meaningful hockey is right around the corner.

Monday night was the latest sign of that, as the Flyers iced an NHL-looking roster against the Boston Bruins. While we know where the likes of Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny will play on Oct. 12, there are still several unknowns when it comes to the final roster spots.

Jeff Neiburg weighs in on why Monday’s preseason lineup offered some clues on who is leading the race for the third-line right wing spot, the seventh defenseman role, and the backup goalie job.

Next: The Flyers wrap up the preseason at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against the New York Islanders.

Is Major League Soccer playing too many games?

Count Union goalkeeper Andre Blake among the players who think so. Amid what will be a 50-plus game season for the Union, the All-Star shot-stopper called the ever-growing schedule “ridiculous,” before adding that the product on the field and the players are suffering.

Does Blake have a point? Jonathan Tannenwald looks at the increased demand on players thanks to MLS’s newest money grab: the expanded Leagues Cup.

Next: The Union are back in action Wednesday night at home against Atlanta United (7:30 p.m., Apple TV).

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: What’s your prediction for the Phillies-Marlins series? Among your responses:

Marlins. Phillies win Game 1, but the Marlins win the next two. After Wheeler, inconsistency is the problem — starters, relievers, hitters, even fielders are up, then down. Hope I’m wrong. — Karl Z.

Marlins in 3. Miami has been our nemesis for years. I can’t see that changing now. — Denise G.

The Marlins are not the team I wanted the Phils to face. They are not great, in my opinion, yet we can struggle against them. I still believe in the Phils and say we will be victorious but it will take three games. Starting pitching is key. Thomson needs to not go to the often shaky bullpen early as that doesn’t always work out. — Kathy T.

The Phillies need to hook a big fish and the Marlins will lie in their way to the bigger games ahead. Better they face, and beat, a team that they consistently have difficulty with. This will better prepare them for the Braves who at times, can be unmercifully unbeatable. Beat the Fish, then the Braves, who knows? Maybe we Phinally get to see the Phillies on Broad Street! — Sgt. B.

I think the Phillies will win it mostly thanks to all 3 games being at home if needed. The sold out Citizens Bank should really bring the heat to those young Marlins who have never experienced this. The lefties are a problem and they do eliminate Marsh, who I hate to see out of the lineup. He is one of the key Philly emotional leaders. If Wheeler and Nola and the relievers can live up to what we expect from them, we will prevail. ... As Bryce said last year on that rainy day, “Let’s give them something to remember.” We are counting on it. — Everett S.

