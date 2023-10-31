Better in the pocket? | Sports Daily Newsletter

This much we know about Jalen Hurts: He passed for 319 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Commanders and had a passer rating of 135.7.

Also: He ran the ball only four times for 6 yards. We know the Eagles quarterback is dealing with a left knee injury that requires him to wear a brace. The injury limited Hurts’ elite mobility, but it seemed to make him a more elite passer, Marcus Hayes writes. This season, Hurts’ passer rating was better in the two most recent games, when he ran the ball less.

It might seem counterintuitive, but Hurts playing at less than 100% from the waist down might not be a bad thing, especially with games against the Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers coming up.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Eagles are 7-1 following Sunday’s 38-31 win over the Washington Commanders.

What did we learn on Sunday? EJ Smith analyzes what he saw from A.J. Brown, Sean Desai’s defense, and some potential trade targets for the Eagles ahead of today’s deadline.

The game also featured a weird social media interaction involving Kenneth Gainwell. Here’s what Gainwell did to draw the ire of head coach Nick Sirianni.

In a closer look at the statistics, the Eagles allowed 104 yards and a touchdown on passes over the middle against Washington.

Finally, one important Eagle looks to have avoided major injury after leaving Sunday’s game early.

Next: The Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a showdown of the top two teams in the NFC East (4:25 p.m., Fox29).

The surprising 76ers are off to a 2-1 start, even without James Harden, who was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers this morning. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid are leading the way, as expected. Maxey, playing point guard in place of Harden, received his first player of week award for his play during the three games, when he averaged 30.3 points.

Tobias Harris, for one, is not surprised. “Well, we never really had any question marks,” he says. “We have a heck of a team. All throughout training camp, we knew how good of a team we are and can become. We know the talent level we have.”

Next: The Sixers host the Raptors at 7 p.m. Thursday (NBA TV).

It’s difficult to win hockey games when you have an impotent power play. The Flyers have skated by even with that reality at times during this young season. Monday night, against one of the better teams in the NHL, it was the difference maker. The Flyers wasted five opportunities while their opponent took advantage of their only chance with the man-advantage. Teuvo Teravainen broke a tie with 3 minutes, 47 seconds to play and the Hurricanes beat the Flyers, 3-2, at the Wells Fargo Center.

Wally the emotional support alligator didn’t have any trouble getting into the Flyers game Monday night. It helps when you have a credential.

Next: The Flyers host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. Wednesday (TNT).

Cole Hamels became the last of the 2008 World Series champion Phillies to retire this summer, although the left-hander did not get to go out on his terms. After shoulder surgery in 2021, he worked to return to the majors with the San Diego Padres, but it wasn’t meant to be. His aching arm could pitch no more.

“It wasn’t the Hollywood ending, but it was good enough for an ending that I was really happy with,” said Hamels, the MVP of that 2008 World Series. “I did everything I possibly could. I had goals when I set out at 18, 19 years old and I accomplished 90% of them. I would say that’s pretty good as an athlete.”

Last year’s World Series gave Hamels closure as well as he approaches his 40th birthday.

What you’re saying about Eagles-Cowboys

We asked you: How will the Eagles fare against the Cowboys this Sunday at the Linc? Among your responses:

The Eagles should beat the Cowboys at home. They have found a way to win 7 of 8 so far, without looking like a dominant #1 team. The cowboys have won by wide margins, the Eagles have not. But the Cowboys have also been beaten by wide margins. The key will be the defensive line against Dak Prescott, the same DL that made Sam Howell look like a Pro Bowl QB. So, it will come down to which Eagles team shows up, and whether Prescott has a good game or implodes under heavy pressure. — Jay W.

I’m an Eagles Fan. I think the Cowboys will pluck the Eagles unless the Eagles decide to play up to their capabilities, which I have yet to see. With Smith, Brown, and Jones, it is impossible to cover all three with single defenders. Plan the game knowing that. Smith and Brown need no coverage explanation. Jones is not quick anymore, but his routes make up for that and his hands are still better than most so he can be a dangerous threat and experience is a good teacher. — Van S.

Dak Prescott will feast on injured defensive secondary. Eagles will have trouble matching Dallas’ scoring with injured (knee) Hurts. Eagles will need some favorable officials’ calls to win this week. — William L.

Nothing pumps up the Eagles and their fans more than a home game against the hated Cowboys. As long as Jalen’s knee does not become a serious factor, I think the Eagles with that raging loud Linc crowd behind them will win it. The Boys scored much early against the Rams so our defense is going to have to be ready to hit right from go. — Everett S.

Dallas is overrated every single year. That being said, the Eagles are a much better team than them. But they must bring their A game out of the gate from the beginning. They did not do that yesterday and if they don’t, they will lose. My money though is on the Birds. — Kathy T.

For the first time in over a decade, the Eagles wore their kelly green uniforms, last seen in the hectic 2010 season. That year, the anticipated Kevin Kolb era was derailed due to his concussion and injuries to other key players — that’s until Michael Vick emerged as a surprising savior, sparking a quarterback debate. In Episode 3 of unCovering the Birds, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores this chaotic Kelly Green era and the unexpected season that followed. Listen here.

How addicted to our cell phones are we, anyway? It’s hard for me to fathom that in the 12 minutes that NFL players have for halftime, Kenneth Gainwell had time to answer a critic on social media. But I digress ... Check in tomorrow when Maria will be at the newsletter controls for the NFL’s trade deadline, when Howie Roseman surely will be spending time on his cell phone. — Jim