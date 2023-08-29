On the way to 300 homers | Sports Daily Newsletter

Bryce Harper sent his 298th career home run into the South Philly sky last night, launching a two-run blast to right-center field in the fourth inning against the Angels.

Harper’s first home run in the majors came as a 19-year-old with the Washington Nationals. Eleven years later, he is on the verge of 300 homers. When the moment arrives, the Phillies star will be the 12th active player — and only the 158th in baseball history — to reach that number.

For now, let’s look back at his road to 300. Scott Lauber and Sam Morris take a special look at all 298 of Harper’s home runs so far.

— Jim Swan, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Yes, the Phillies have turned on the power these days in their quest for another Red October. But are they equipped for another long run? Scott Lauber has three things to ponder as the Phillies try to keep their feet on the accelerator.

Mashing the gas pedal perhaps more than any other Phillie of late is Trea Turner. The struggles that beset him earlier this season appear to be in his rearview as he homered twice in the latest win for the Phillies.

Before Harper’s homer heroics against the Angels, he marveled at the ability of Shohei Ohtani, who will be a free agent after this season.

Once again, the Phillies will be depending down the stretch on Aaron Nola, who is as reliable as they come, Marcus Hayes writes.

Derek Barnett will forever be a part of Eagles history, but the defensive end sees the writing on the wall. He also can count the number of talented edge rushers on the team.

So Barnett is gauging the market for a potential trade that could earn him more playing time elsewhere, a league source told The Inquirer on Monday.

As a rookie first-round pick, Barnett pounced on a fumble after Brandon Graham’s strip-sack of Tom Brady, all but sealing the Eagles’ victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Barnett is 27 and coming off a lost season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament last September. He has had an active training camp, but the Eagles’ stable of edge rushers includes Haason Reddick — who’s expected to be ready for the opener — Graham, Josh Sweat, and rookie Nolan Smith. Those numbers probably would reduce Barnett to a part-time player at best.

The Eagles signed a player Monday, but cornerback Isaiah Rodgers won’t be eligible to play until next season while he serves a suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Rodgers gets to stay on the Eagles’ reserve/suspended list after the NFL suspended him in June for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

Next: Before 4 p.m. today, the Eagles must reduce their roster to an initial 53 players.

Nice guys may not win the World Cup with their team, but the loyalty of their players is without a price. One in particular, Crystal Dunn, has heard the criticism leveled at the departed Vlatko Andonovski and believes it to be unfair, though she recognizes the U.S. women’s national team fell short of expectations in the recent tournament.

Jonathan Tannenwald caught up with the midfielder and got details on how the U.S. players are primed for revenge in their next international competition. Dunn also acknowledged feeling a certain amount of uncertainty and trepidation over who will be appointed as manager for the USWNT permanently.

Worth a look

What are the odds? Penn State and Temple are double-digit favorites in college football’s Week 1. A baseball lifer: Former Phillies manager Pat Corrales has died at age 82. Setting Sun: Connecticut collapsed in a WNBA loss, one of the worst betting turns of the week.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Marcus Hayes, Scott Lauber, Josh Tolentino, Olivia Reiner, Lochlahn March, Jonathan Tannenwald, Sam Morris, and Devin Jackson.