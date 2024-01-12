A big rival — and a model | Sports Daily Newsletter

Bill Belichick is done with the New England Patriots, and we’re not getting into Spygate or Deflategate here (although we had to mention them).

The guy has racked up 333 wins, including the playoffs, has won six Super Bowls, and no matter where he winds up from here at age 71, his NFL legacy is complete.

In many ways, the Patriots under Belichick have been the Eagles’ biggest rivals. They also were the model for the franchise that Jeffrey Lurie and the Eagles wanted to be, Mike Sielski writes. Without Belichick’s massive influence, there would not have been that glorious February night six years ago when the Birds won it all.

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is a finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, given to an NFL player “for his excellence on and off the field.” Johnson has advocated for mental health awareness and treatment ever since his depression and anxiety caused him to miss three games in 2021.

But Johnson’s work with Gold Star families played a part, too. One Marine who gave his life in combat, Travis Manion of Doylestown, had an approach to his service — “If not me, then who?” — that resonated with Johnson. Matt Breen tells the story.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant due to a finger injury on his throwing hand and wore a glove. He also indicated that it wasn’t exactly the best idea to continue playing in the Giants game after suffering the injury to his middle finger.

Hurts said he was progressing, but the injury could impact him on Monday night when the Eagles go to Tampa for the playoff opener. The Buccaneers are feeling good about limiting the Eagles when they run their Tush Push with Hurts.

Defensive play-caller Matt Patricia could get a big boost against the Bucs with the return of Darius Slay. Of course, the two have a history, David Murphy writes.

Here are 25 things you need to know about the Bucs heading into the game.

Next: The Eagles will visit the Buccaneers for a wild-card playoff game at 8 p.m. Monday (ESPN, 6ABC).

Nick: Could the Eagles’ playoff opener against Tampa Bay become a referendum on Nick Sirianni’s job? As the Eagles get set to defend their NFC title and scrutiny surrounding Sirianni soars, Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane shares what he’s hearing about where the coach went wrong this season, and what has been on the mind of team owner Jeffrey Lurie. Listen here.

The 76ers are in the midst of a long stretch without Joel Embiid. For Tyrese Maxey, that means he is the driving force behind the Sixers offense and the focal point of the opposing defense. The latter has become obvious in Maxey’s stats without Embiid, as his shooting numbers dip from 45.3% from the field and 37.4% from long range to 41% and 25%, respectively.

Next: The Sixers begin a three-game homestand Friday against the Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m., ESPN, NBCSP).

Pitchers Ranger Suárez and Jeff Hoffman avoided salary arbitration with the Phillies by agreeing to one-year contracts along with backup infielder Edmundo Sosa.

That leaves the Phillies with two unsigned arbitration-eligible players: third baseman Alec Bohm and lefty reliever Gregory Soto.

Last year, the Flyers’ Pride Night was overshadowed by the one player who elected not to participate.

But a year after Ivan Provorov’s boycott, the controversy, and NHL changes that followed, the Flyers held a Pride Night in which the cause and communities it was meant for got to shine brightly.

“I think you have to take a stand in something you believe in and something that is close to you,” said Flyers forward Scott Laughton. “And it means a lot to me.”

Thursday also resulted in some developments on the Cutter Gauthier front as both Gauthier and general manager Danny Brière revealed new details about Monday’s blockbuster trade.

Next: The Flyers hit the road for a Friday night matchup with the Minnesota Wild (8, NBCSP+).

Julián Carranza is one of the Union’s top players. But that is could become a was before too long.

Speaking with The Inquirer at MLS media day, Carranza acknowledged that his future remains in limbo and that there is a chance he could move abroad before the European transfer window shuts on Feb. 1.

Time will tell whether Carranza will be wearing Union colors when the regular season begins on Feb. 24.

Worth a look

Tough road: Temple’s loss to East Carolina illustrates the challenges ahead for Adam Fisher’s Owls. Going pro: Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., a former St. Joseph’s Prep star, declares for the NFL draft.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Who most needs to have a big game Monday night against the Bucs? Among your responses:

The secondary. If they can’t play as a unit and play tight coverage, then we can Goggle 2024 Phillies schedule. — Ray G.

The entire Eagles team needs to step up. Our defense has the 7th-highest number of yards allowed so they for sure need to show up. Bayard, Reddick, and Blankenship are the only Eagles with significant defensive stats. And of course Hurts and Brown need to show up as the players they can be. Jalen needs to become who he was last year, and A.J. needs to show that he is truly a team player. Let’s hope for the best. — Everett S.

Big game? Nick Sirianni. — Karl Z.

Jalen Hurts, obviously, because he’s the keystone on which the offense is built. And the entire defense, which has gone from awful to pathetic under Matt Patricia. They’ve got to keep Mayfield in the pocket and neutralize his improvisational skills, while also stopping the running game. The Birds have the talent to win, but the best army is only as good as the generals who deploy it. — Joel G.

The factor(s) that will determine whether the Eagles move on to the next game have already been established. This week’s preparation for the defensive scheme will be the key. The offense will rise to the occasion and score enough to win. However, if the secondary surrenders another 275 plus, then all bets are off. Play calling on offense will all be a factor and if the Eagles can control the ball for, say, 35-plus minutes, then they should win. — David K.

