Birds are cooked | Sports Daily Newsletter

The collapse of Nick Sirianni’s Eagles team is complete. The Birds were bounced from the playoffs in a 32-9 defeat to the mediocre Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They closed the season with six losses in their last seven games, and clearly, they need to change.

Aside from DeVonta Smith, the Eagles offense vanished against the Buccaneers, going 0-for-9 on third down. And the defense? Miscommunications and porous coverage in the middle of the field doomed the Birds.

So change is surely coming. No one will be shocked if Nick Sirianni is gone soon. What isn’t obvious is what comes next, what Jeffrey Lurie will do to try to fix a franchise at a crossroads. Mike Sielski explores Lurie’s big decision.

This was the Eagles in their moment of truth, David Murphy writes. Whether or not Sirianni is gone, many important questions will remain.

From James Bradberry to Jalen Hurts to Sirianni, there was plenty of blame to go around in this loss. But when it comes down to it, the Eagles just weren’t good enough. They hadn’t been for a while and maybe they weren’t all along, Marcus Hayes writes.

Hurts was no match for the Bucs’ blitz, and he took a devastating sack for a safety in the third quarter. Jeff McLane grades Hurts and the Birds for the last time this season.

Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić have captured the last three MVP awards, so it figures that their matchup tonight will be viewed as a showdown between candidates for the 2024 award. That won’t be the focus for Embiid, who was sure to reposition the focus on Sixers-Nuggets. “I’ve already done it,” Embiid said of winning that award. “I’ve always said, ‘I want it all.’ If I have a chance to get a second one, I’ll do it. But I’m not going to force myself or push for it.”

Embiid scored 41 points as the Sixers beat the Houston Rockets, 124-115.

Next: The Sixers host the NBA champion Denver Nuggets tonight at 7:30 (TNT).

At Monday’s morning skate in St. Louis ahead of the Flyers’ game against the Blues, the Flyers had a new face present.

It was center Noah Cates, who has been out since Nov. 25 with a broken foot. In all, Cates missed 22 games before returning on Monday night, but could the break work in his favor?

“There were some other things that were kind of hurting me,” Cates told the media on Monday afternoon. “A mental reset and to get that confidence back. There’s a good feeling in this room. I want to add to that and help contribute to this team.”

Owen Tippett scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:33 left, sending the Flyers past the Blues, 4-2.

Next: The Flyers host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP).

The Phillies’ offseason remains quiet, so let’s take a look at the team’s future with the next installment of our prospects update. Alex Coffey talks with Preston Mattingly to find out why the Phillies are so high on starting pitcher Jean Cabrera and switch-hitting catcher Kehden Hettiger.

The Phillies signed 21 players on the first day of MLB’s international signing period. Here’s a scouting report on several of the players.

Downingtown’s Zack Steffen is back home ... kind of.

After four-plus years in Europe, the American goalkeeper is back in the States after signing with the Colorado Rapids. Why the move back to MLS? That answer is twofold.

“... Now I’m 28, getting up there a little bit, so I want some stability,” Steffen said at his introductory press conference. The U.S. international is also a new father, so that played just as big a role.

“Fatherhood is amazing,” he said. “Wanting to be closer to family and be part of her life as well, and her journey. Yeah, man, fatherhood is the best thing ever.”

Cats fall: Villanova’s defense falters in an 87-74 loss at No. 17 Marquette. Made in NYC: Ethan Johnston is the latest Hill School standout who hails from the Big Apple. Joining forces: Brothers Rahlir and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson are finally playing on the same team in the Philippines.

