Hall of Famer? | Sports Daily Newsletter

This time, Eagles fans did not have to break out the Kleenex. With far less fanfare than the Jason Kelce farewell, Fletcher Cox announced his retirement from the NFL with a heartfelt message Sunday on social media.

Kelce seems to be constantly in the spotlight, but Cox’s impact on the Eagles might have been just as big in his 12 seasons at defensive tackle. He reached the Pro Bowl six times and racked up a career-high 10½ sacks in 2018, when he made first-team All-Pro. And like Kelce, he has that ring.

“I’ll never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field or the roar of the crowd after making a big play,” Cox wrote on Instagram. “One of the proudest moments of my life was holding up that Lombardi Trophy at the Rocky steps while looking out into the sea of fans. It was breathtaking to realize what we were able to accomplish and how much it meant to so many.”

Cox was at one point the best player on the best team in the NFL, even if some didn’t exactly acknowledge it at the time, Jeff McLane writes. But coaches who knew he could blow up game plans, and O-linemen who knew they couldn’t block him one-on-one, understood that Cox was one of the best defensive tackles of his era.

With Cox retiring, defensive line will be a focus as free agency kicks off this week. Brandon Graham agreed to terms, but the Eagles will be looking closely at the edge rusher position.

In the dynamics of the Eagles defense, Cox’s massive presence created opportunities for his teammates. He was a disrupter, a wrecking ball in gargantuan human form, smasher of pockets, and a collapser of holes, David Murphy writes.

Hall of Fame worthy? Maybe Kelce and Cox can walk into Canton together.

It was not pretty, but the Sixers ended a three-game losing streak with a 79-73 victory over the Knicks. Neither team cracked 40% shooting from the floor in a struggle at Madison Square Garden. Kelly Oubre Jr. paced the Sixers with 18 points.

Next: The Sixers play the Knicks again at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday (TNT).

There was the center fielder from the Phillies’ past — a two-time World Series champion and four-time Gold Glove winner — telling the team’s presumptive center fielder of the future to relax and let the game come to him. Shane Victorino knows what he’s talking about. Twenty-one years ago, he was basically Johan Rojas.

Phillies prospect Griff McGarry was on the verge of another implosion but escaped a jam on Sunday in a Grapefruit League victory over the Pirates.

Next: Zack Wheeler is scheduled to start against the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. Monday. The game will be televised by NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

The NHL suspended Flyers coach John Tortorella two games and fined him $50,000 for his antics during the team’s 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Tortorella went off with colorful language and less colorful hand gestures toward the referees after the Lightning made it 4-0. The goal wasn’t the issue for Tortorella. The issue was the penalty that was called, allowing the home team to score on a power play. It was one of a few questionable calls.

Even with the loss, the Flyers have been carrying themselves — and their own bags — quite well, Marcus Hayes writes.

The future looks bright for the Flyers as well after Danny Brière’s deft moves at the trade deadline.

Next: The Flyers host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP).

The hottest golfer since Tiger Woods in his prime won again on Sunday. Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational by 5 strokes at 15 under. Since Woods’ last stint at No. 1 more than a decade ago, only McIlroy and Dustin Johnson have held on to the No. 1 ranking longer than Scheffler, who will hit 44 weeks in a row when he defends his Players Championship title beginning Thursday. Marcus Hayes was in Orlando to witness Scheffler’s dominance.

Down and out: Drexel missed several chances to put away Stony Brook. The Dragons wound up losing their CAA quarterfinal, 91-88, in double overtime. Champions: Camden High won its second state boys’ basketball title in three years. This run, however, came with controversy.

On this date

March 11, 1986: The Flyers acquired goalie Glenn “Chico” Resch from the New Jersey Devils for a third-round draft pick.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jeff McLane, David Murphy, Marcus Hayes, Scott Lauber, Jackie Spiegel, Gina Mizell, Matt Ryan, and Joe Santoliquito.

