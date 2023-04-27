Draft day | Sports Daily Newsletter

The big day is here, when Eagles fans might add, “In Howie we trust” to their customary greetings of, “Go Birds!” Whether it’s expressed out loud or not, most do have faith in executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman, who has been with the organization since 2000, to make the right decisions on which players are best able to assist the team.

In case he needs a little help, though, Marcus Hayes offers some advice, which includes ignoring some of what Hayes has counseled in the past in favor of an opportunity that’s too good to pass up.

Ultimately, there’s no telling what moves Roseman will make, but there are some top draft options in Kansas City who offer interesting skills. Quite a few had visits with the Eagles and spoke to Devin Jackson about their experiences.

Getting drafted in the first round is the dream scenario for just about any aspiring football player. But for former Philadelphia Eagle Marcus Smith, it was a total nightmare full of hellish professional and personal consequences. Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores Smith’s story, and examines how him being a first-round pick, combined with deep-seated personal issues, pushed him closer to a life-threatening crossroads. Listen here.

While the Eagles could make things interesting with drafting a running back, it seems more likely that they’ll add to the defense. Defensive tackle, where the Eagles lost Javon Hargrave to free agency, was identified as Josh Tolentino’s top position group in terms of need. That means Georgia’s Jalen Carter is on the radar, and he’s possibly the most talented player in the draft. And in EJ Smith’s mock draft, the Eagles are trading up to get edge rusher Will Anderson out of Alabama.

Joel Embiid’s health is the biggest mystery of the NBA playoffs. In the days since he suffered an LCL sprain, Embiid has worked out and done light shooting without much information on his return. That could change Thursday, when Doc Rivers expects the 76ers center to “have a bigger meeting with the doctors.”

In the meantime, The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey spoke to a local surgeon about Embiid’s next steps and recovery timetable.

Next: The Sixers continue to sit on the sidelines and wait for their second-round opponent.

Bryce Harper, who is working his way back from Tommy John elbow surgery, knows he will encounter challenges this season. He won’t go on a minor league rehab assignment, which means he’ll be facing big-league pitching right away. He will play first base at some point over the next few months, a position he’s only played twice in his 11-year career. But thanks to the new pitch clock, he will also have to shed a hitting routine that he’s developed over the past few seasons and create something entirely new. What will that look like? Not even he knows.

Former Phillie Logan O’Hoppe was off to a strong start as a rookie with the Angels, but a torn labrum will keep him out four to six months. Bryson Stott feels for his good friend, but is confident he’ll be back soon.

The Phillies rallied for another win against Seattle, but now there are concerns about Taijuan Walker.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series against Seattle at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Matt Strahm (1-2, 3.00) will start against Mariners right-hander George Kirby (2-1, 3.57).

As a player during his four seasons with the Flyers, Riley Cote’s job included running into everything that moved, and throwing — and taking — a lot of punches.

While fans might have been entertained by Cote’s actions, the anxiety it cause Cote proved an inescapable burden that led to dark days and periods of substance abuse.

Now, Cote is telling his story and championing alternative forms of medicine and mental health treatment for athletes. He is featured in the latest episode of ESPN’s E:60 called “Peace of Mind,” which looks at the experimentation of mushrooms and psychedelics as a form of treatment for anxiety, depression, and head trauma.

It was another wild game between the Union and LAFC in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals, even if this time, it wasn’t a high scoring affair. In the first leg of the two-game series, both goalkeepers, Union icon Andre Blake and Philly native John McCarthy, made impressive saves, but the Union finally broke through on a penalty kick late in the game.

And then came the gut punch. LAFC equalized.

However, Inquirer soccer writer Jonathan Tannenwald doesn’t believe Union fans should despair, as there’s a solid blueprint for the team to take to Los Angeles and emerge with a victory.

