Barkley’s a Bird | Sports Daily Newsletter

The NFL free-agency frenzy kicked off at noon on Monday, and the Eagles wasted little time making a splash.

Saquon Barkley cast aside Tiki Barber’s contempt for him even considering joining the Eagles, and agreed to a deal that reportedly includes $26 million guaranteed.

Isn’t that too much money for Howie Roseman to spend on a running back? Not quite. Jeff McLane writes that under the right circumstances, the Eagles general manager has shown a willingness to spend on the position if the player is an elite talent who can run, catch, block, and play on all three downs. Barkley has proved to be that guy, when healthy, over his six seasons with the Giants.

What’s next for the Eagles? Stay tuned as we roll into Day 2 of free agency before the new league year officially opens on Wednesday.

Howie’s moves

The day began with the announcement of a four-year contract extension for Landon Dickerson to make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL. Shortly after the tampering period began, it was reported that Eagles starting running back D’Andre Swift had agreed to sign with the Chicago Bears.

Then Roseman’s deals started coming in succession.

The Eagles’ changing picture at edge rusher got some clarity. Amid trade talks involving Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick, the team they reached agreement with Bryce Huff on a deal after he had a career year with the New York Jets.

The Barkley addition made it a second player acquired from New York, which has always been a nice shopping destination. Whether it’ll end up being a good deal for the Eagles remains to be seen.

There’s also a report that former Saints linebacker Zack Baun plans to sign with the Eagles.

Starlyn Caba, an 18-year-old shortstop, was recently ranked by MLB.com as the No. 5 prospect in the Phillies system, but he has a ways to go before seeing the big leagues. As he tries to prove he’s ready for single A, Caba is soaking in all he can, including an “incredible” moment with Bryce Harper.

Pitching prospect Griff McGarry, who has struggled with his command, will open the season out of the bullpen at triple A.

Zack Wheeler continued to work on his new splitter, and he was pleased with the results against the Yankees.

Next: After a day off today, the Phillies play the Tigers at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBC Sports Philadelphia+).

Buddy Hield’s early returns with the 76ers were promising, as he started started his time in Philly with four straight 20-point games, averaged 16.6 points and 5.6 assists in March, and started 13 consecutive games. That momentum started to wane in April — so much so that coach Nick Nurse recently decided the sharpshooter needed a “change of scenery” and a shot as a reserve.

Hield maintains that the decision has not affected him and he trusts Nurse’s judgment. Hield also provided a spark in the Sixers’ otherwise ugly 79-73 road win over the New York Knicks. “Sometimes change is good,” Hield said after the game. It was on the first night in his new role.

Next: The Sixers wrap up their two-game swing against the Knicks when they play at 7:30 tonight at Madison Square Garden.

The Flyers’ mantra all season has been “next man up.” It turns out that even applies to the coaching staff, as Brad Shaw will fill in the next two games with John Tortorella suspended.

But don’t expect a lot of changes. Shaw, who has been an assistant with Tortorella for seven of the past eight years, knows how his boss likes to run the ship and even ran the bench in a few games late last season.

Next: The Flyers host the lowly San Jose Sharks tonight at Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP)

Worth a look

