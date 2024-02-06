The Birds of Brazil | Sports Daily Newsletter

Eagles fans have a reputation for traveling well. That reputation will be tested to the extreme on Sept. 6 when the Birds play their “home” opener in Brazil. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday that the Eagles will be the host team for a game at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.

The Eagles’ opponent will be announced later for the first NFL game in South America. The only other time the Birds played overseas was in 2018 when they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-18, at Wembley Stadium in London. Our old pal Carson Wentz threw three touchdown passes in that one before his Eagles career began heading straight downhill.

Heading uphill? That’s the Eagles offense, or at least coach Nick Sirianni hopes so. Sirianni called Kellen Moore “an incredibly smart football coach” as the Birds announced the new coordinator’s hiring.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

We’ve covered the Joel Embiid meniscus injury at length and ruminated over every detail we know at the moment. But while we’re waiting to learn which procedure Embiid will undergo and how long he will be out, it’s time to turn to how the Sixers should handle his absence. The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell dives into the Sixers’ second-half outlook and Keith Pompey explains why they should try to acquire Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond to help that effort.

The Sixers have a three-game stretch of winnable games this week, but their stars must quickly align themselves to salvage the season without Embiid, Marcus Hayes writes.

The shorthanded Sixers continued to stumble on Monday night, losing to the Mavericks for their sixth loss in their last seven games.

Next: The Sixers host the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN).

Monday was a key date in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault case, as Carter Hart and the other four defendants were due for their first appearance in court since being charged.

But the Flyers goaltender was not present on the Zoom call, with his lawyer standing in for him. The next key date in the case will be April 30.

The London police also spoke for the first time to the media regarding the investigation. While some questions could not be answered because of the ongoing criminal case, London police chief Thai Truong provided some updates on the case, including that some new information has come to light.

Next: The Flyers visit the Florida Panthers tonight at 7 (NBCSP).

The last name Sullivan is a familiar one to Union fans, as Quinn Sullivan has played the last three seasons for the senior team. But the Sullivan that most want to talk about is Quinn’s younger brother Cavan.

Cavan Sullivan is one of the most highly-regarded American soccer prospects and already has been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid. He’s also just 14 years old. How good is the youngster? This weekend he has been invited to train with the team’s reserves, some of whom are twice his age.

While the 2026 World Cup will probably come a cycle too soon for the Bridesburg native, the tournament has plenty of relevance locally. Jonathan Tannenwald talked with local organizers about their excitement at hosting six games at the 2026 showpiece.

The Phillies claimed 26-year-old Diego Castillo off waivers from the Yankees, filling the last spot on their 40-man roster. Castillo can play shortstop, second base, and right field.

Worth a look

Catching up: Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright tells our Jeff Neiburg what he’s up to these days in a wide-ranging interview. Remember when? Former Sixers GM Billy King recalls the time he shut down Temple’s Mark Macon. Crucial win: Villanova’s rout of Providence might have saved the Wildcats’ season. Wood’s anchors: Lauren Greer and Alexa Windish are savoring their senior season with the Vikings.

🧠 Trivia time

Who led the Eagles in rushing yardage in their Super Bowl LII victory over the Patriots? First with the correct response here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Corey Clement

B) Jay Ajayi

C) LeGarrette Blount

D) Darren Sproles

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked you: What should the Sixers do at the trade deadline in light of the Joel Embiid surgery news? Among your responses:

... I don’t think there is anyone out there available who would be worth trading for. The Sixers have never gotten by the Celtics with Joel and they certainly are not going to without him. Pretty sure the last championship was one I saw at the Forum in L.A. when Moses, Dr. J., Maurice Cheeks, Andrew Toney, and Bobby Jones took down the Lakers 4-0. — Everett S.

Tank. — Dan B.

... With Joel out for — make it the season — this season is over. We all know Tyrese can’t carry this team by himself and neither can whomever the Sixers put on the floor with him. Adding another quality “experiment” to sub for Joel till he returns would only serve to prolong the “What do we do now?” agony after he returns. In the meantime, let Tyrese run the floor, gradually improving his game and stature, mindful of overdoing it can be injurious to health and teammates. Keep the fragile Embiid off the floor till rock solid. ... There’s sunshine ahead in Clearwater as Phil’s get ready for the season ahead. We can “Bank” on it. — John B.

Following a tumultuous season’s end, the Eagles confirm Nick Sirianni’s return for a fourth year. After a dismal 1-6 finish, Sirianni’s ability to address the team’s challenges will define his future. The decision sparks intrigue, given the departure of key assistants. In the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane offers insights into the offseason dynamics and sheds light on the crucial decisions shaping the Eagles’ path forward. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from EJ Smith, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Alex Coffey, Marcus Hayes, Rymir Vaughn, Jeff McLane, Jackie Spiegel, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Andrew Robinson.

Maria will be at the controls on Wednesday.