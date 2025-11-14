Something’s got to give | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Detroit Lions and their revved-up offense will pull into Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night, the latest test for the Eagles. The Lions are averaging 31.4 points a game, roughly seven points more than the Birds’ hot-and-cold attack.

That’s where Vic Fangio’s defense comes in. His unit looked much improved in a 10-7 mugging of the Packers, thanks in part to newly acquired Jaelan Phillips and the return of edge rusher Nolan Smith.

Adoree’ Jackson was in the middle of that defensive masterpiece and should be back in there against the Lions. The cornerback spot across from Quinyon Mitchell has been seen as the Eagles’ weakness this season, but Jackson is on the upswing after recovering from a concussion.

“He’s a survivor,” Fangio says. “I think this is his [ninth] year, and if you’ve survived that long, you’ve got a little something in you. Hopefully he can take that game, build on it, and keep playing good.”

Fangio’s group certainly is surging. Defensive tackle Moro Ojomo showed his keen mind for the game when he made one of the signature plays in the Eagles’ Monday night win over the Packers.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles must contain edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, among the NFL leaders in quarterback pressures. The Birds may look to dial up quick throws to try to limit Hutchinson’s impact, Jeff Neiburg writes in his statistical breakdown of the matchup.

So who wins? The Lions’ secondary continues to be thinned by injuries, which could give an edge to Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and the Eagles’ passing game. But not all of our writers are picking the Birds. Here are their predictions.

VJ Edgecombe started his NBA career with a bang, scoring a record 34 points in his debut and collecting comparisons to Dwyane Wade and Donovan Mitchell in the next couple of games. Things have since slowed a little as Edgecombe has taken on the grind of the NBA schedule and regressed to the mean. Edgecombe has shot 27.9% (17 of 61) from the floor and 25% (5 of 20) from three-point range and averaged 9.4 points during his last five games.

The rookie’s confidence has remained unshaken, however. And the Sixers have the same faith in Edgecombe. They point to his work ethic, defensive prowess, and composure as traits that will help him emerge from this minislump. “I super believe in him,” coach Nick Nurse said. “ … He needs to be out there and learn this stuff, and he’s produced.”

The Sixers will visit the Detroit Pistons tonight, but center Joel Embiid will remain sidelined with a sore right knee.

The Flyers clawed out another point Wednesday night in a 2-1 overtime loss to Stanley Cup runner-up Edmonton and its stars, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. But in truth, the game was a mixed bag from the Orange and Black.

On one hand, Matvei Michkov’s slump looks to be over as the Russian scored for the third straight game. On the other, the Flyers offense continues to frustrate and generate very little. Jackie Spiegel broke down the good and bad from Wednesday’s game.

In much of the world, soccer is a winter sport, played in seasons from mid-August to mid-May. Major League Soccer has always gone against the grain in that regard, but not anymore. The league approved a change to the schedule at this week’s board of governors meeting in Palm Beach, Fla.

The plan is for the 2027-28 campaign to start in late July, stop from mid-December to mid-February, resume the regular season through April, then have the playoffs in May. The move will get the playoffs out of the middle of the NFL season, so they can get more attention.

It might be a bit nippy at Subaru Park on Saturday (5 p.m., TNT, Telemundo 62) when Media’s Auston Trusty and the U.S. men’s national team play Paraguay.

What you’re saying about youth football

We asked: Why do you think fewer kids are playing football? Among your responses:

The reason is that the popularity of soccer, also a fall sport, has mushroomed in the United States over the past 40 years. It’s also far bigger OUTSIDE of the school structure with town leagues and travel teams. It’s a much more accessible game, there are far fewer serious injuries, and you don’t have to be too big or too strong to play it. — Tony R.

I believe that the game is perceived as really physical and rough. A lot of kids today want something that they believe will not get them seriously hurt and ruin them for other sports/activities. — Paulette C.

I believe the biggest reason is their parents’ fear of injury. Heck, kids aren’t even allowed to climb trees nowadays. But I also believe the fact that some coaches at the peewee/youth levels get carried away with screaming at and berating the kids instead of really teaching the nuances of the game to the kids turn today’s more protective parents away from the game. — Bob A.

Knowing what I know now about brain injuries, concussion protocol, ACL injuries, and generally getting beat up every game, there’s no way I would allow my kids to play football. Just wouldn’t happen. There’s too many other sports with less possibility of some major injuries than football but not the glory of scoring the winning touchdown. — Ronald R.

