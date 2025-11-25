🔍 Searching for answers | Sports Daily Newsletter

While you still might be reeling in frustration after the Eagles’ 24-21 loss to Dallas on Sunday — when the Birds gave up a 21-point lead and didn’t score a single point after halftime — the changes you think should be made won’t be happening.

At least, not right now.

Nick Sirianni does not plan to change who is calling the plays. The Eagles coach expressed faith in his first-year offensive coordinator on Monday, noting that he has not considered taking play-calling duties away from Kevin Patullo.

The Eagles have the pieces to be Super Bowl contender again, but they’re hurting themselves. They have consistently failed to run the ball and sustain a passing offense through a full game.

Heading into Week 13, it seems like all fingers point to one common issue: the play-calling. It’s clear whatever the offense is doing is not working. Even former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles said, “There’s an art to play-calling that not everyone has, and it’s not showing up this year.”

Yet Sirianni believes “we’ve got the right people” to make a course correction this late in the season. Well, let’s see if Jeffrey Lurie feels the same way.

The 50th anniversary Thanksgiving Day game between the North Catholic Falcons and the Frankford Pioneers in 1978 is one many seniors from the North Catholic football team haven’t forgotten. That’s because the Falcons were heavy underdogs but pulled off an improbable win over the Pioneers at Veterans Stadium. While the school closed its doors in 2010, the Norphans have kept the legacy of that game alive: “It was the last game we’d ever play together and we went out as a winner.”

What we’re …

🤔 Wondering: What former NFL quarterbacks — including Nick Foles — are saying about Kevin Patullo’s play-calling.

⚖️ Weighing: The Phillies have been relatively quiet this offseason, so let’s play the GM game and look at some hypothetical trade ideas.

⚽ Evaluating: How the Union finished another season short of an MLS title and the team’s future outlook.

📖 Learning: Eagles safety Drew Mukuba suffered a right leg fracture in the waning moments of Sunday’s loss, and the rookie will need surgery.

Joel Embiid’s injury status is either’s the NBA’s biggest mystery or the 76ers’ best-kept secret. The former MVP has missed seven games because of knee injuries and will likely remain out as he continues to nurse a new issue with his right knee. What’s his status? “The same as it was,” coach Nick Nurse said Monday, hours before Embiid was listed as questionable. “He’s still day to day.”

As for Tyrese Maxey, he’s more concerned about Embiid, a person he wants to see healthy on and off the court. “Yes, basketball is our career, but life is life, you know what I’m saying?” Maxey said. “You only get one life. So you’ve got to live life to the fullest. And as long as people are happy, his family’s good, he’s good, and he can get on the basketball court as much as possible, I’m happy.”

Monday brought good news for Flyers fans worried about Jett Luchanko’s development, as the speedy center was traded by Guelph to fellow Ontario Hockey League club Brantford.

This is a significant development, as it will see Luchanko join the OHL favorites, who have yet to lose in regulation across 23 games and are expected to contend for a Memorial Cup. With the Bulldogs, Luchanko will play alongside improved talent and in more high-leverage games, both of which should allow the Flyers to get a better picture of where he is from a developmental perspective.

While Luchanko is jetting off to Brantford, Rick Tocchet is a few months away from a trip to Milan as an assistant coach with Team Canada for the Olympics. But will Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim be joining him? Jackie Spiegel talked with Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper on Monday about Sanheim’s chances.

For the first time this season, the Flyers were shut out in a loss to the Lightning to begin a four-game road trip.

Sports snapshot

The worst thing the Eagles can do right now is the thing that everybody wants them to do. Nick Sirianni isn’t going to do it. You don’t make a change in play-calling duties after a late afternoon road game in the week of Thanksgiving when you are scheduled to play on Friday. Anybody who calls plays for this offense is going to face the same challenges as Kevin Patullo, writes columnist David Murphy.

What you’re saying about the Eagles’ loss

We asked: What bothers you most about this Eagles loss? Among your responses:

Oh where to start. All of it. A sloppy, poorly played game from start to finish. Too many penalties and costly fumbles. Zero offense in the second half. Poor coaching. Most of all losing to the Cowgirls is like a punch in the gut. Will take a while for this stinging loss to subside. — Kathy T.

What bothers me the most is a lack of consistency. Great teams are consistent. Obviously, not every game can be a good one but yesterday was the epitome of this season. Blane the head coach, OC, OL, Hurts holding the ball, Barkley, etc., this team will not advance to the SB playing this helter-skelter game. — Rick W.

Three things bother me. First, the defense, so strong the previous two weeks, disappeared for the last 35 minutes. Second, the OL seems to have taken a step back from the last two years. The split-second timing just isn’t there. And third, Saquon Barkley has lost his magic. He’s not even an average running back this year. Too many commercials? Too much golf? The fourth-quarter, drive-killing fumble just can’t happen. I think the first one is curable. I’m not so sure about the other two. — Joel G.

Both the wife and myself said at halftime, watch them go back into conservative play calling. They think they have the game won but if they do they’re going to lose the game. — Ronald R.

The thing that bothered me most was having to watch the smiling, laughing Jerry Jones with all his friends in his private box. This was the most frustrating Eagles game I have watched in a long time. How can a reigning SB Champ blow a 21-point lead? Jake missed a FG, Saquon fumbled, Hurts sometimes looked like the SB winner, but also often looked like the return of Sam Bradford or Norm Snead. The officials looked like they were handpicked by Jerry Jones, the Eagles defensive backfield could not cover the Cowboys’ two top receivers, and the coaching, play calling, defensive line, and offensive line all could have done better. — Everett S.

What bothers me most is the complacency after the early 21-0 lead, especially on offense. A good team will view this loss as a wake-up call and immediately right the ship. — James F.

