Eagles get their Mannion | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles announced the hiring of Sean Mannion on Thursday night, wrapping up a two-week interview process in their search for a new offensive coordinator. At 33, Mannion does not have any play-calling experience.

He’ll get that soon enough with the Eagles, replacing Kevin Patullo, another guy who didn’t have previous experience calling plays. Mannion was the quarterbacks coach for the Packers, beginning his coaching career in 2024 as an offensive assistant with Green Bay.

Advertisement

So there is not a great deal of coaching experience there, but Mannion has the mind of a quarterback. He played for nine NFL seasons at the position, including three on practice squads, and was a record-setting player at Oregon State.

“Sean’s 11 years in the NFL have provided him a great opportunity to learn from and grow alongside some of the best coaches in the game,” coach Nick Sirianni told the team’s website. Now we’ll see if the former quarterback can help Jalen Hurts get back on track.

Here’s something to consider: In Mannion’s one year as Packers QB coach, Jordan Love had his best season with a 66.3% completion rate and a 101.2 passer rating. Jeff Neiburg looks inside Mannion’s coaching numbers.

Here’s more on Mannion, whose father is a longtime high school football coach.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

We remember it like yesterday: On a fourth-and-goal trick play for the ages, tight end Trey Burton tossed a touchdown pass to Nick Foles of all people and the Eagles went on to shock the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII.

It is arguably the most iconic play in Eagles history and eight years later, the Philly Special is getting documentary treatment by ESPN. The Philly Special, produced by NFL Films, will debut next Friday at 9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN app.

Part of the network’s 30 for 30 documentary series, the film features, among others, coach Doug Pederson and the four players who touched the ball on that classic play: Jason Kelce, Corey Clement, Burton, and Foles.

More from the Eagles: Defensive line coach Clint Hurtt is serving as a head coach this week at the Senior Bowl.

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching on Feb. 5 and the 76ers don’t have a lot of trade value beyond Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, who certainly won’t be dealt. Daryl Morey loves to made a deal at this time of year, but the Sixers should be cautious, Keith Pompey writes. Here’s why. They weren’t so cautious on Thursday night, when they almost lost to the Sacramento Kings, one of the NBA’s worst teams.

WNBA star Paige Bueckers will play Friday night in the Unrivaled basketball showcase before a sellout crowd at Xfinity Mobile Arena. In advance of the three-on-three event, Bueckers spoke out Thursday about another subject close to her heart.

Bueckers grew up near Minneapolis, the site of recent ICE raids and the killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. She addressed the events in her home state: “We feel like, and we hope and we pray, that there’s a change in direction in where this is heading.”

Travis Konecny came up limping Wednesday after taking a slap shot off his foot during a Flyers loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. That did not prevent the winger from scoring a hat trick, a rare bright spot in the defeat.

Sore foot or not, Konecny was back at it Thursday night in Boston, scoring a second-period goal. It wasn’t enough as his team suffered a 6-3 blowout loss to the Bruins.

Sports snapshot

Incredibly, against all odds, fate has delivered Daryl Morey and the Sixers a miraculous escape route that would repair his recent mistakes and erase the entire 13-year stench of The Process.

It’s no sure bet, but Morey simply has to push all his chips in and snag the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, in a trade with the Bucks. He should do it today, before anybody else does, and before Joel Embiid gets hurt again. More from Marcus Hayes.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

We asked: Do you agree there’s an upside with the Sixers? Among your responses:

With the current backcourt of 2 superstars (Maxey and Edgecombe) and 2 almost superstars (Grimes and McCain) they have the basis of what could become a dynasty. Embiid and George are the keys to the present team but what they do about acquiring or keeping (Oubre etc.) front court players holds the key to their future. — Richard F.

Don’t think so. Frankly I don’t care about how much money the billionaire who owns the team pays Embiid or George until it affects the teams ability to pay Maxey, Kelly Oubre or VJ Edgecombe as well as the supporting players. — Bill M.

There is always a potential upside and Edgecombe and Maxey are certainly the beginning of a possible comeback, but until they do something about either replacing or improving the play and endurance of the big guys, they will not be a legitimate contender. I sent this morning’s SD to a friend back in So Cal who is from the Bahamas and knows the Edgecombe family and will certainly appreciate the comment from the Prime Minister. — Everett S.

No. The Sixers have been playing well, hovering between the 5th to 7th seed in the conference. Can they maintain that level of play and will Joel and PG hold up during a grueling every-other-day playoff run? History tells us the team will falter during rounds 1 and 2. — Bob C.

The Sixers’ upside is huge again, but imagine the greater upside that would exist if Embiid stopped hoisting up 3-point shots at a 26% accuracy rate (ugh). And then he could stop trying to handle the ball and leading the team in turnovers. No doubt, he is a special talent who makes them better, but why doesn’t he do the other things to max their upside? — John W.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Gabriela Carroll, Devin Jackson, Jonathan Tannenwald, Matt Mullin, Keith Pompey, Gustav Elvin, Jackie Spiegel, and Sean McKeown.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Have a great weekend and do your best to stay warm. I’ll see you in Monday’s newsletter. — Jim