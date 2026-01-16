🦅 Offseason questions | Sports Daily Newsletter

Who will be the Eagles’ next offensive coordinator is one of the biggest storylines surrounding the team this offseason.

But during the end-of-year press conference on Thursday, another topic rose that will have an impact on that coordinator and the Eagles as a whole.

A.J. Brown’s future in Philadelphia and Lane Johnson’s future playing football in general seem to carry some uncertainty.

The star receiver has expressed his frustrations with the offense and his involvement this season. He also declined to speak to the media after the Eagles’ postseason loss, both after the game and again the following day as the team cleared its lockers.

Would Howie Roseman be open to trading Brown?

“It is hard to find great players in the NFL, and A.J. is a great player,” Roseman said. “I think from my perspective, that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go out here in free agency and in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football, and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer.”

And regarding Kevin Patullo’s removal as offensive coordinator, Nick Sirianni explained his decision as a need for the offense to “evolve” and in the best interest of the team.

Though, Sirianni didn’t outright fire the 44-year-old coach. For now, Patullo remains on staff. Sirianni said he will “see how it plays out.”

Another question that seemed to spark after the Eagles got bounced from the playoffs in the first round is what exactly does Sirianni do?

Roseman, unprompted, listed those responsibilities.

The narrative that Sirianni was just a figurehead propped up by Roseman and his coordinators has hung over his tenure — even after winning a Super Bowl. But it has gained steam again.

What makes baseball’s Hall of Fame special? The quality of the players on the 1-yard line, a Tush Push from getting in. (Too soon for the Eagles reference?). Less than 24,000 players have made it to the majors. A fraction of those stuck around for 10 years, the minimum requirement to be considered by the screening committee that annually puts together the Hall of Fame ballot. Whittle it all down, and only about 5% of all major leaguers see their name on that sheet of paper.

But it’s another loaded ballot for the Phillies with Chase Utley, Jimmy Rollins, Bobby Abreu, and Cole Hamels. Let’s examine the Cooperstown case for each before the results are announced on Tuesday.

What we’re …

🤔 Wondering: This season wasn’t all bad for the Eagles. Here are the winners of the 2025 superlatives.

🥍 Learning: Subaru Park will host the inaugural Women’s Lacrosse League Championship this summer.

📖 Reading: The biggest storylines in women’s soccer includes Trinity Rodman’s future with the Spirit.

As soon as De’Andre Hunter had dropped his bags at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ hotel in Philly on Tuesday, he headed to Dalessandro’s Steaks. Hunter relished being back in front of family and friends inside Xfinity Mobile Arena Wednesday night, where he finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists off the bench.

Hunter, a Friends’ Central School graduate, credits “love in the air” for his standout showing as the Cavaliers thrashed the Sixers.

Things seemed to be looking up for defenseman Jamie Drysdale, who was set to return to the lineup on Wednesday night in Buffalo. But just a few short hours later, the injury bug resupplied its stinger. Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen is also listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, after being a full participant at morning skate.

And the Flyers are still awaiting tests results on the severity of Dan Vladař’s injury from a loss against the Sabres. In the meantime, the Flyers recalled goalie Aleksei Kolosov from Lehigh Valley.

However, those injuries seemed to make a difference against the Penguins, as the Flyers suffered their fifth straight loss.

Sports snapshot

There isn’t a whole lot of literal truth you can glean in most press conference settings. That’s especially true in the NFL. The Eagles are about to embark on an offensive coordinator search that could see them bring in a number of big name former head coaches who have their own schemes and, potentially, their own assistant coaches. But Howie Roseman made it a point to share his forceful vote of confidence in Nick Sirianni. It speaks volumes that Roseman took advantage of the opportunity, and that he did it forcefully, writes columnist David Murphy.

What you’re saying about your favorite rivalry

We asked: What’s your favorite rivalry? Among your responses:

The best sports rivalry of all time is Army-Navy. Nothing else even comes close. — Doug R.

There’s been a few throughout my 86 years. The absolute No. 1 will always be the Cowboys / Eagles. Regardless of our record as long as we beat Dallas all is good. Followed by the Flyers / Rangers, Phillies / Mets, 76ers / Celtics, and Villanova / St. Joe. — Ronald R.

Eagles and Cowboys for sure. My family is divided almost down the middle. That makes things interesting at times. — Tom G.

Growing-up in the 70’s, high school basketball in Lower Bucks County featured a fierce rivalry between Bristol High School and Holy Ghost Prep. Bristol, a small public school who won the PIAA State Championship in 1975 and a Holy Ghost, private school powerhouse. — Bob C.

When I was a young kid in Springfield Delco I would walk from my house up to the high school every season to see the Springfield vs Marple Newtown Thanksgiving rivalry. And later in life the Army Navy rivalry was always tops to me. I always rooted for Army, but then when I joined the Navy I of course switched. When I lived in Southern California I enjoyed the intense football rivalry between USC and UCLA. Now one of the most intense Philly rivalries is between the Mets and our Phillies. — Everett S.

West Philly vs. Overbrook — William D.

Born in Philly but now in Durango, Co. Before Dgo I was in Tucson, Az. for 15 years. I don’t think I ever witnessed a more bitter rivalry than my Az. Wildcats vs. the ASU “Scumdevils”.It is truly a bitter, unfriendly rivalry. On the Philly side, my dad took me (a 15 year old sophomore) to Franklin Field to see The Birds play the NY Giants. This was the game after Concrete Charlie cleaned Frank Giffords “clock”. Wat a show in the stands between NYG fans and Philly fans. It remains a great rivalry today. — Dave S.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Jeff Neiburg, Jeff McLane, David Murphy, Scott Lauber, Jackie Spiegel, Ariel Simpson, Gabriela Carroll, Gina Mizell, Jonathan Tannenwald, Ryan Mack, Mia Messina, and Colin Schofield.

Thanks for reading! Hope you have a wonderful and restful weekend. — Bella