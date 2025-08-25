🦅 Eagles add insurance| Sports Daily Newsletter

The fringes of the Eagles’ roster are starting to take shape, if Sunday’s transactions are any indication. The quarterback ranks appear set after the team traded for Sam Howell to add insurance in the third slot behind Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee, whose finger injury jump-started the decision to make a move. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was also waived, and rookie quarterback Kyle McCord could be on his way to waivers after failing to impress during training camp.

Howie Roseman and the Eagles weren’t done dealing, as they acquired a familiar face in tackle Fred Johnson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2026 seventh-round pick. They also sent offensive lineman Darian Kinnard to the Packers for a 2027 sixth-round selection.

While we wait for more fireworks, The Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner offers a major question for each position group headed into what should be an interesting week with final cuts looming.

DeAntae Prince and Vaughn Johnson

The Phillies’ rotation is still as strong as ever, even without ace Zack Wheeler.

Ranger Suárez was just the latest Phillies pitcher to dominate since Wheeler’s season-ending injury, cruising through seven shutout innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts in a 3-2 victory over the Nationals on Sunday.

The Phils’ bullpen situation is also looking promising, as the additions of Jhoan Duran, David Robertson and the return of José Alvarado (at least for the regular season) give them more firepower in there than they’ve had all season.

Next: The Phillies begin an important series against the rival New York Mets at 7:10 p.m. tonight (NBCSP, NBC10). Christopher Sánchez (11-4, 2.46) will start against Mets right-hander Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.58).

The Eagles will cut down their 91-man roster to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. While most of the team is in place, there’s still uncertainty in some position groups.

The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane provides his predictions on how the team’s initial roster will look.

Kai Wagner’s goal during the Union’s 4-0 win over the Chicago Fire blew open what manager Bradley Carnell called “one of the best games that I’ve seen,” and helped the Union retake first place as other teams stumbled.

Now the Union are back atop the Eastern Conference and the Supporters’ Shield race as they head into a game-of-the-year candidate at Cincinnati this Saturday.

Katie Gaudreau recalled a moment after last year’s charity golf tournament. As she was leaving the clubhouse with her sister, Kristen Venello, and her brother, Johnny, he said, “I want to make next year’s event better,” as they got into the car.

Unfortunately, Johnny didn’t get the chance. The seven-time NHL All-Star and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29, 2024 after they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles near their family’s home in Salem County after Katie’s wedding rehearsal dinner.

But the Gaudreau family honored Johnny’s wish on Friday — while also following through on another — during the inaugural Gaudreau Family Scholarship Golf Outing at Ron Jaworski’s Running Deer Golf Club in Pittsgrove, N.J.

Sports snapshot

Field of dreams: MLB has a tentative plan to send the Phillies and Twins to Dyersville, Iowa, next August for a return of the “Field of Dreams” game, according to multiple league sources. Overcoming the odds: A stroke left Bucks County hockey player Jack Smiley paralyzed. His determination got him back on the ice to skate one more time this past season during his final year of college hockey. College football preview: Who stands most in Penn State’s way of ending a championship drought that will reach 40 years next season? Here are 25-ish things to know about the upcoming season.

Standings, stats, and more

Where do the Phillies sit in the NL East prior to their series against the Mets? Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Ed Barkowitz, Gabriela Carroll, Scott Lauber, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, Ariel Simpson, Sidney Snider, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

