Going deep on A.J. Brown | Sports Daily Newsletter

OK, it’s less than a week now until the Eagles begin a much-anticipated season. It’s time to bring out the heavy hitters as the anticipation builds.

Jeff McLane offers a profile of A.J. Brown, a gifted wide receiver who has mostly preferred to keep his private life private. It took a year of prodding after the Eagles acquired him in a blockbuster trade before he allowed The Inquirer to follow him to his home state. He wanted to first prove he was worth the draft picks and the $100 million contract, he said.

And prove it he did, putting up numbers — 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns — that were the best for an Eagles receiver since Terrell Owens in 2004. But he isn’t nearly finished, and just last week said he hasn’t yet reached his prime.

McLane reaches back to Brown’s formative years in Starkville, Miss., where . Arthur “Bug” Brown and Josette Robertson raised their son and the family was immersed in the nearby 16th Section Missionary Baptist Church.

It turns out that Brown was a wunderkind at baseball first. Football was another story. He went out for peewee but was scared of getting hit and quit for a while. When some of Brown’s classmates goaded him into trying out for football in high school by calling him a chicken, then the challenge was on and a Pro Bowl career was launched. McLane has the full story.

The Eagles like to establish roster flexibility by using their practice squad, but as of now, they have released 2022 sixth-round pick Kyron Johnson. The linebacker played mostly on special teams as a rookie. Still, Eagles have brought back Nicholas Morrow on the practice squad instead.

Next: The Eagles visit the New England Patriots in their season opener Sunday at 4:25 p.m. (CBS3).

The leadoff hitter is still hitting a preposterous .190. The co-ace is still Mr. One Big Inning. The back end of the bullpen is still a murky, foggy question mark. Anyone who’s followed the Phillies and Philadelphia sports over the past, say, century is predisposed to pessimism. You always wait for the other shoe to drop. Hope does not spring, eternal or otherwise. Which is why the following 15 games hold so much anxiety for so many, writes Marcus Hayes.

The Phillies didn’t make it easy for fans to relax in their latest game against the San Diego Padres, allowing their opponents to come close late in the game. Still, when Craig Kimbrel was called on in the eighth inning, he came through.

The optimal Phillies lineup features Kyle Schwarber as the designated hitter and just about anyone else in left field. But for that to happen, Bryce Harper must play first base more often.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto says he has been seeing the ball better lately, and it shows. Entering Monday’s game, Realmuto was batting .320 since Aug. 16.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in San Diego at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Michael Lorenzen (8-8, 3.73 ERA) will start against Padres right-hander Pedro Avila (0-2, 2.67).

Kai Wagner had a big role in all four goals Sunday as the Union stormed past the New York Red Bulls, 4-1. Wagner finished with three assists and served the corner kick that bounced around to Jakob Glesnes on the tying goal. Jonathan Tannenwald had an obvious choice for the man of the match in his Union takeaways.

Next: The Union host F.C. Cincinnati on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. (Apple TV).

This week’s odds: Temple is a road underdog at Rutgers in college football’s Week 2.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Who was the last Eagle to lead the NFL in receiving yardage? No Googling! First with the correct answer here will be featured in the newsletter.

A) Mike Quick

B) Terrell Owens

C) Harold Jackson

D) Harold Carmichael

What you’re saying about Jason Kelce

We asked you: What’s your favorite Jason Kelce moment? Among your responses:

When Jason purposefully marched onto the Bank field, bounced joyously while bear-hugging the Phanatic, then chugged the entire contents of a beer, I thought there was nothing more fundamental that boasted Philly’s love for its teams. — Ted N.

Actually, I asked my daughter this morning that exact question. She had two. The first was picking up the Phillies Phanatic last year during the Phillies postseason run and secondly as Fat Batman in October of the Eagles season last year. Both classic Jason! — Dottie L.

There can be no other than him dressed as a Mummer giving his victory speech after the Super Bowl win in 2018. — Kathy T.

The speech he delivered in his Philadelphia Mummers costume. — Edward C.

I think my favorite Kelce moment has to be his now famous Super Bowl Parade speech at the Art Museum while dressed in Mummers garb. His speech putting down all who underrated and disrespected that team, and the coach, and general manager etc., was one for the ages. He is leader who definitely inspires his teammates. — Everett S.

To me, my favorite moment was Kelce’s speech at the Super Bowl parade in his Mummers dress. Being a former Mummer from age 3 (1956) to age 18 (1971) I was drawn to him, plus I played center in grade school & high school. — Fred “Sarge” B.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff McLane, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Marcus Hayes, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Devin Jackson.