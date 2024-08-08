🦅 Maybe. Maybe not. | Sports Daily Newsletter

When this landed in your inbox, it marked less than 48 hours before the start of the Eagles’ first preseason game, a road test against the Baltimore Ravens on Friday (7:30 p.m., COZI TV, NBCSP+). However, it’s anyone’s guess on whether fans will see the starting corps take the field.

Historically, coach Nick Sirianni has trotted out quarterback Jalen Hurts to lead the offense and players like Brandon Graham to steer the defense for a series or two, but when asked Wednesday who will take the field and whether it will be the starters, Sirianni remained mum on the subject.

Advertisement

Speaking of the Eagles, Hurts had to answer questions yesterday on whether he consulted a rival coach last season for advice before the playoffs. Personally, I’m of the mind that as long as players aren’t divulging trade secrets, they are free to consult whomever they choose. However, Hurts’ decision to do so might’ve caused quite a stir.

Finally, the U.S. men are closing in on basketball gold at the Olympics and St. Joseph’s great Langston Galloway has played a part in his own way. Galloway called it “a lifetime opportunity” serving as a practice player to get LeBron James and Co. ready for Paris. A good read by columnist Mike Sielski, who is still in Paris covering these Summer Games.

Stay dry today, as Debby is doing her part to keep it soggy around here.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Do you think Eagles starters should play in the preseason? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Phillies starting pitching rotation could get a big boost as soon as next week. Taijuan Walker, who has been sidelined with right index finger inflammation since June 23, made what could be his final rehab start on Wednesday, and could take the mound when the Phillies host the Marlins on Tuesday.

For the second game in the row, the Phillies’ bats came alive, this time led by Kyle Schwarber’s monster three home run performance, propelling a Phillies victory over the Dodgers. The Phils clinched their first series win since beating these same Dodgers last month.

Next: The Phillies open a four-game series against the Diamondbacks in Arizona tonight at 9:40 p.m. (NBCSP).

It’s one thing to know that your starting cornerback is having a good camp. It’s almost entirely another to know that the No. 2 guy is in a legitimate race to take over that No. 1 spot. That’s the case when it comes to the battle between Isaiah Rodgers and Kelee Ringo at the moment, according to observations by The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. Here’s a snippet of what McLane had to say:

Isaiah Rodgers inched closer to claiming the starting outside cornerback spot. He continued the trend of being first up with the first defense and of having his playing time with the starters steadily increase. Kelee Ringo, his main competitor, still got snaps with the top unit, mostly when Rodgers slid over and replaced Darius Slay, who occasionally gets workload repetitions off.

We’re sure that’s music to the ears of Eagles fans everywhere. McLane has insight on that and much more in his latest report from the NovaCare Complex.

New Sixers point guard Reggie Jackson stands in a crowded room. He has to contend for playing time against Tyrese Maxey, who just signed a multimillion-dollar extension, and Kyle Lowry, a local hero and fan favorite who most likely will finish his NBA career with Philly. However, ask Jackson and he will tell you that he’s beyond excited to start this latest chapter with the Sixers and specifically working with coach Nick Nurse, who he believes “is trying to come out on top, in any way he can.”

Inquirer Sixers writer Keith Pompey explores Jackson’s intangibles and how “being a military kid” has prepared him for this moment.

The Eagles are officially back in action this Friday for their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest story lines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from M&T Bank Stadium.

Standings, stats, and more

Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

Worth a look

Philly Olympics: What would a Philly-centric version of the Summer Games look like? We imagined a few events. Speaking of the Olympics: Here’s a look at the locals taking part in various events today in Paris. Baseball aside: Here’s how Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has made it a mission to be by the side of the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. Flew by quickly: Meet Jessica Gbai, the North Philly and Central High alumnus who just represented the Ivory Coast in the women’s 200-meter final at the Olympics.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram

NOWKIND SHARE

Expect to see this guy roaming the Eagles sidelines this season. Hint: No word of if it’ll be with or without a fur coat. Think you know? Take a guess and click here to see if you’re correct.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked you: Who could be a dark horse on the Eagles’ roster that no one is talking about? Among your responses:

Will Shipley. End of story. — Stiles B.

I like Johnny Wilson our rookie wide receiver out of Florida State. Have not heard much talk about him yet. Would love to see him make it. The idea of a 6-6 wide receiver being out there backing up Brown and Smith would be very interesting. He was a fan of our Harold Carmichael who was one of my all-time favorites. Sure hope the young man makes the team. — Everett S

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Keith Pompey, Gabriela Carroll, Mike Sielski, Alex Coffey, Scott Lauber, Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, and Anton Klusener.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

That’s all I have for your Thursday. Jim is back tomorrow to get you ready for the weekend. Have a good one, Philly. — Kerith